The ’90s CGI Movies That Changed How We Looked at Film

It would take way more space than we have here to discuss how the T-1000 (and, frankly, a lot of the creations in this article) was developed, but the shapeshifting, liquid metal cyborg (played in “human” form by Robert Patrick) was designed to move like a human and seamlessly integrate into a live-action environment, right down to the android’s reflective surface and sense of weight and mass. The T-1000 was also a fully digital creation—which would become more prevalent as the decade went on. At the time audiences were absolutely astonished by the creation. As Bill Cosford wrote for the Miami Herald, “Amazing things happen in Terminator 2, things you’ve never seen in movies — things you didn’t know the movies could do.”

Jurassic Park (1993)

Before Jurassic Park came along, live-action dinosaurs on the screen were created through stop-motion animation, actors in costumes, or animatronic models—the former having been used in some way, shape, or form since the turn of the century. Steven Spielberg’s movie changed all that, as Industrial Light and Magic (yes, them again) created the first photorealistic CG animals, who, of course, just happened to be extinct for millions of years. In other words, there was no record of how they actually moved or sounded.

Nevertheless, ILM proved to Spielberg that CG-generated dinosaurs could work after initial efforts by stop-motion animator Phil Tippett were deemed ineffective (Tippett and his team remained to design animatics and consult on the movements). While Stan Winston did create full-sized animatronics as well, it’s the still awe-inspiring CG creatures that Jurassic Park will always be remembered for—the first modern realization of dinosaurs onscreen in a live-action film, making Jurassic Park a movie for the ages (and, until Titanic came along, the highest-grossing film of all time).

Reportedly, when Jurassic Park producer Kathleen Kennedy first saw an animated CG skeleton for a Tyrannosaur in the offices of ILM (which was in turn shown to her as an act of rebellion by animator Steve “Spaz” Williams), she simply stated, “You have a bright future.” So did digital characters, as the visuals of Jurassic Park were reimagined from the ground up.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Robert Zemeckis’ best picture Oscar winner also earned an Oscar for best visual effects, although Forrest Gump is more low-key in the sense that it does not feature rampaging dinosaurs or a shape-shifting liquid metal cyborg. But make no mistake, from the Vietnam War napalm sequences to Lieutenant Dan’s (Gary Sinise) missing legs to, most famously, the scenes of naïve Forrest (Tom Hanks) finding himself in the midst of historic moments alongside real (deceased) historical figures—it was all done with CG.

While it might seem quaint in a modern world of deep fakes and AI gags created by kids on TikTok, Forrest Gump astonished audiences in 1994 who struggled with understanding how Tom Hanks appeared to be interacting in historic footage with the likes of President Lyndon B. Johnson and John Lennon: baby boomer touchstones who’ve long since shuffled off this mortal coil. At the time of its release, L.A. Weekly‘s Kristal Brent Zook marveled, “Forrest Gump is for big kids what playing Nintendo is for little ones — that is, the neato thing about Robert Zemeckis’ film is the clever techno-wizardry produced by Ken Ralston and Industrial Light and Magic.”