Jurassic Park’s Biggest Book Changes Reveal Difference Between Spielberg and Crichton

Later in the film, Hammond reveals his true motivations to Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) after things go wrong. “With this place, I wanted to show [children] something that wasn’t an illusion. Something that was real. Something that they could see and touch.” It may as well be the manifesto for a director who likely would’ve put a real-life dinosaur in Jurassic Park if such a thing were possible. In which case, how can Hammond be a villain?

To be fair, Crichton wrote the first draft of Jurassic Park’s screenplay. However both that and subsequent drafts by Maria Scotch Marmo were largely thrown out—including how in all of those drafts Hammond died, although never as vividly as in the novel where he’s devoured as a wounded animal by compies, drifting from their toxins into a submissive oblivion. It was after Koepp came aboard to craft the script fully to Spielberg’s specifications that Hammond was fully realized as the benevolent lover of his grandchildren who comes to agree with Grant that the park must be abandoned. Spielberg’s final shots of Hammond being forced to abandon his dream by a helicopter at sunset are effective, even sympathetic toward a great man whose dreams surpassed his grasp.

It’s a departure though from the novel where the only great thing about Hammond was what a tasty lunch he made.

Who Lives and Who Dies

John Hammond’s fate is not the only one changed from Crichton’s novel, however. In fact, most of the ensemble shifts around the core characters of the story, with half of the iconic revered death scenes in the film never occurring in the book. The lawyer Donald Gennaro (played by Martin Ferrero in the movie) who’s devoured by a T-Rex while sitting on the toilet? He survives the novel and is even one of Crichton’s typical highly educated and elite professional protagonists. The rugged big game hunter Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck), whose dying words are the infamous “clever girl?” Not only does he live in the book but he manages to kill one raptor and wound another. Meanwhile characters who are not in the film, like a publicist named Ed Regis, or barely in it at all, such as B.D. Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu, are big players who become even bigger snacks on the page.

The reasons for this are open to interpretation, especially the minimizing of Henry Wu, who unlike Hammond, is a sympathetic figure in the book—the actual Dr. Frankenstein who’s aware he made a deal with the Devil by working for Hammond and InGen. And it is for that reason that, in spite of his regrets, he must give the devil his due in an especially gruesome scene where a velociraptor pulls his intestines out while Ellie can only watch in horror as he feebly fights back. Perhaps because the movie is less interested in the sinister portrayal of capitalism in science, Dr. Wu was minimized (a worse possible reason might be Hollywood’s lower interest in diversity in the ‘90s).

Yet much of it feels designed by Spielberg’s penchant for doing whatever makes for the best movie moment. As indicated by a Tyrannosaur “sneaking” into the Visitor Center at the end of the movie without being seen or heard (or that an oxygen tank could blow a shark to pieces at the end of Jaws), Spielberg is fond of dispensing with all logic if it maximizes the movie’s impact.