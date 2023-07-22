The Creator: How Rogue One Inspired Gareth Edwards’ New Approach to Sci-Fi Movies

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. Get your copy here.

“Where do you get your ideas?” is one of those questions you are never supposed to ask, but Gareth Edwards remembers precisely where he was when the storyline of The Creator came to him.

“I got the idea on a road trip while promoting Star Wars [Rogue One],” Edwards recalls. “I had Thanksgiving off, and we were driving to Iowa, where my girlfriend’s family is from, and I was just looking out the window. We went past this farmer’s field of tall grass with a strange building in the middle that looked like a factory, and my memory is it had a Japanese logo on the side, and I thought, ‘I wonder what they’re building in there.’ Being a sci-fi geek, my first thought was ‘robots,’ and to be honest, in Iowa, it was definitely robots, right? So I thought, imagine if you were built in a factory like that and escaped, and the first you ever saw of the outside world was this field.”

Edwards combined the idea with the germ of a Lone Wolf & Cub concept he’d been batting around, and by the time he arrived at his girlfriend’s parents’ house, the whole movie was plotted out in his head. It’s the sort of movie Edwards has always wanted to make. “I felt like if I never get to make another film ever again, I’m going to go for broke on this one,” he says.