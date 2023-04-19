Alien and the Movies Inspired by the Ridley Scott Classic

Moon (2009)

The helium mining facility in Duncan Jones’ Moon could easily share a balance sheet with the mining facility in Outland and the one being dragged back to Earth by the Nostromo. Where Moon differs from Outland is, without putting too fine a point on it, the cleaning. Like Outland, we’ve got plenty of stark white living spaces here, but like Alien, Moon is a bit more realistic about what those places might look like after five minutes. It is full of surfaces that might once have been white, but are now creamy, discolored and stained. The set is littered with post-it notes, bored graffiti and unfinished personal projects.

Alien was not the first film to show us “used” spaceships. Most people’s first exposure to that aesthetic was probably the interior of the Millennium Falcon. But the Millennium Falcon feels like Han Solo’s VW camper van. It is a working vehicle, but it is also a home, built to a human scale. The Nostromo, with its crew of seven, is much bigger than even the starship Enterprise, full of countless labyrinthine hallways, and even it is dwarfed by the enormous mining platform it is tugging back to Earth. The habitable base in Moon is relatively much smaller (apart from that massive cellar nobody likes to talk about), but the human element is dwarfed by the lunar landscape outside.

Pitch Black (2000), Riddick (2013)

A bunch of travelers in cryosleep are woken up unexpectedly and then find themselves at the mercy of vicious alien predators (small A, small P). It’s not hard to see the genetic lineage that connects Pitch Black and Alien, and that is definitely there in the aesthetic of the space tech in both this and its threequel, Riddick.

Interestingly, however, the look seems to have skipped over The Chronicles of Riddick. Unlike Pitch Black and Riddick, Chronicles is not a story about fugitives, passenger transports, or bounty hunters. It is a story about empires, armies and space royalty.

If we look for spaceship aesthetics that deviate from the Nostromo pattern, another great place to start is the recent adaptations of Dune and Foundation. Here you will find no exposed wiring or bulky metal furnishings. These ships are sleek, almost organic in their design, in line with the tales of royalty and space empires they portray. But if you want a slightly more subtle deviation from the template, try:

Prometheus (2012), Alien: Covenant (2017)

These films are perhaps the most surprising deviation from Nostromo-chic. Where there are definitely common aesthetic elements between the films, neither Prometheus nor Alien: Covenant feature Alien’s CRTs and clunky keyboards, which are replaced by high-tech holographic displays and those transparent screens everyone thinks are futuristic now, even though they would be a nightmare to use.