Are She-Hulk’s Guest Stars a Real Problem for the Show?

Bruce Banner. Emil Blonsky. Wong. Soon, Daredevil and who knows who else. All of these established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters (not to mention real-life rap star Megan Thee Stallion) are making extended cameo appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, prompting some fans and pundits online to ask: are all the MCU stars taking the attention away from the person it belongs to, Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk?

Heck, Jen addressed the issue herself in Episode 3, “The People vs. Emil Blonsky,” in one of her fourth-wall-breaking comments directly to the audience. “I know you can’t wait to see Wong,” she said. “I get it. I wanna make sure that you don’t think this is one of those ‘cameo every week’ type of shows. It’s not. Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is.”

She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao also addressed the question with Den of Geek, telling us, “That was always kind of a concern, because it is her show. And we don’t want it to feel like, ‘Oh, we got to bring in all these well-known, famous dudes to help her.’”

But the truth is, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s populated by scores of characters who can cross paths at any time, just like the Marvel Comics universe has been doing for decades. Ultimately, as Gao says, that’s part of the fun of playing in this particular sandbox.