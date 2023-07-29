Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Seth Rogen’s Bebop Is an “Angry New York Bro”

First imagined by franchise co-creator Peter Laird for the original toy line, Bebop and his pal Rocksteady, a rhino, are staples in the TMNT universe. They are mutants just like Leonardo and the gang, except they’re usually aligned with bad guys like Shredder or Krang.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which includes Rogen as writer, producer, and one of its stars, Bebop and Rocksteady (voiced by John Cena) appear as the muscle for ambitious crime lord Superfly (Ice Cube). Den of Geek spoke to Rogen to get the rundown on his warthog.

Den of Geek: What is your history with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Seth Rogen: I grew up watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The animated series came out in 1987 when I was five years old. And then the live action movie came out in 1990. I was eight. So it was perfectly geared towards someone my age, and I loved it. They were funny; they made a lot of references I honestly didn’t understand, and in retrospect were even outdated by the time they were making them. I started taking karate [classes] probably because of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. My dad bought me nunchucks because of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I was just kind of obsessed with them.

Why are you playing Bebop?

I only play warthog-type creatures. I had this funny idea of Bebop and Rocksteady being two angry, New York bros. I love John Cena and so yeah…. Whether I was Bebop or Rocksteady was ultimately, you know, somewhat interchangeable in my head. But the idea of being a part of the Bebop and Rocksteady team with John was something I knew that I wanted.