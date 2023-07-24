Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Shamon Brown Jr.’s Michelangelo Is a “Party Dude”

This article is presented by Paramount Pictures.

Michelangelo is a party dude and that’s been a core part of the character since the beginning of Turtles in animation. Mutant Mayhem is ready to expand on this, with Master Splinter declaring that Mikey has “heart.” Mikey’s the youngest brother of the four Turtles, and even though they all love pizza, Mikey has them beat in his devotion to it. He’s the fun spirit of the team and is always ready to look on the bright side of things. Still, when push comes to shove he’s ready to defend his brothers. He also dreams of living in the human world and being accepted by the people who his father, Splinter, always warned him away from.

Mikey’s extremely thrilled when the Turtles run across other mutants out in the world. Calling them his “cousins,” he’s just excited that there’s more people like them out there. He especially bonds with Mondo Gecko (voiced by Paul Rudd) and they form a tight brotherly bond.

Before Mutant Mayhem, Mikey actor Shamon Brown Jr. was best known for starring as Stanley “Papa” Jackson on the Showtime series The Chi. We sat down with the actor to talk about what it was like channeling Turtle Power in his performance: