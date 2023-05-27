Disney Live-Action Remakes Ranked: From The Little Mermaid to The Lion King

*Editor’s Note: We are focusing only on the modern Disney remakes, which began in 2010. So while there were a handful of Disney remakes of animated films from before then, they will not be included on the list. We are also not including any sequels to the remakes.

15. Pinocchio (2022)

There was a time when Robert Zemeckis working with Tom Hanks meant you could expect crowd-pleasing epics. Think Forrest Gump (1994) or Castaway (1999). Even The Polar Express (2004) wasn’t a total derailment. But their partnership on Pinocchio last year is so half-hearted, so devoid of wit or inspiration, that it’s best quality is it had the good luck to come out in the shadow of Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion reimagining of the same story on Netflix. Which is to say, the embarrassment of Zemeckis’ fiasco didn’t even have to wait six months before being obscured to the dustbin of corporate tax write-offs.

Audiences certainly had reasons to write this Pinocchio off. An unpleasant amalgamation of flesh and blood actors on film sets (or at least in front of blue screens) and lovingly cartoonish character designs from 80 years ago, what once looked sweet and endearing on paper is now incongruent and off-putting in pixels. Why must Hanks’ Geppetto have a CGI cat, for example, other than to resemble the animated movie?

But the greatest emblem of how risk-averse these live-action remakes have become is the ending of Pinocchio itself. The film almost retcons the conclusion of the children’s story and 1940 film by having Pinocchio not become “a real boy,” but then alludes via voiceover narration he might still transform into one. Unlike del Toro’s daring reinvention of the tale, Disney’s modern take is craven. It’s desperate to please audiences who want a faithful redo of the original movie as well as those who wish for the remakes to redress the “problematic” elements of childhood classics. In effect though, it stands as a house divided, pleasing no one while being terrified of charting its own course.

14. Maleficent (2014)

When looking at Disney’s recent catalog of remakes, a nagging question persists across most of the gamut: What is the point? Many of these films are such slavish repeats that parents are left to wonder why bother showing the new version to their children instead of the original version. In that context, the Angelina Jolie-fronted Maleficent should be a reprieve. Yes, it’s a remake, but it’s also trying to do its own thing.

Unfortunately, and as perfectly cast as Jolie is as Maleficent (and when she flashes that sinister, toothy grin, she is sublime), the screenplay by Linda Woolverton never rises to match the performance. Technically, it’s an original take on Sleeping Beauty, but only insofar as most of the characters who were “good” in the original fairytale (Princess Aurora’s father, her court) are lazily turned evil while the evil character is now largely good other than the single scene where she curses a newborn baby to essentially die on her 16th birthday.