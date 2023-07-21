Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Kevin Eastman on the Past & Future of the Franchise

We spent the next several months creating a 40-page comic that told the origin story. We took all our favorite bits from all the things we loved about all things comics and put them into this one book. We only did one book with a beginning, middle, and end because we never thought there’d be anything more than the first issue [at the time]. But we had big grins on our faces because we’d done it. We’d created our own characters and put out our first comic books with the help of some family crowdfunding to help cover the cost of the first 3000 copies. We were bound and determined we were going to be comic book storytellers.

What has given them such timeless appeal? And what makes new interpretations like Mutant Mayhem so vitally important?

Take, for example, something like Marvel’s Fantastic Four, where you have this family, both a specific family and adoptive family, a group of people that have different strengths, different powers, who could bicker and argue and have differences of opinion, but when they are bound together as one, focused as a family, they would always succeed. That was very adaptive to a school group that you’d hang out with or friends in the workplace, those kinds of things. So I think that there were a lot of familial elements. And then you combine that with characters being the heroes we always hope we’ll be when the chips are down and people, especially family and the ones we love, are counting on us to do the right thing.

And then there’s the fact that the Turtles aren’t of any specific race, creed, or color, so to speak. I love that I can be anywhere and talk to anyone of any nationality or race and ask, “Who’s your favorite Turtle and why?”… It’s the underdog factor, the hero that we all would like to be, that Peter Parker/Spider-Man aspect of “I just want to be a teenager.” It’s all those things.

We just put things that we liked into it. What we liked about ourselves… things that we wanted to see in the characters. I think that made them special to us. We weren’t writing for anybody else. We never thought anybody else would actually buy the book [laughs]. So it’s amazing to think that we’re having this conversation nearly 40 years after that first issue, and it’s still resonating in some capacity with the original fans and the newer fans that have come on board throughout the years. It’s become this fantastically humbling generational concept. It’s wonderful. I think that’s probably what I like about going to conventions, getting to meet these people.

But looking at a project like Mutant Mayhem, the people that brought this story to life grew up as fans [so] the things that they’re putting into it are things that they loved about it, or they wanted to see in it, and that got their imagination going. So when they put that same passion into the idea, it works because it’s meaningful and it feels so good.