Y2K Review: It’s the End of the World for Rachel Zegler and We Feel Fine

For those who were not there, Y2K was a shorthand term given to the techno dread experienced by both early internet conspiracy theorists and real-world governments. With the year 2000 ushering in a new century and millennium, would it wreak havoc or glitch all the programmed technology of the world? Like other doom prophecies, this one was left unfulfilled, but in Mooney and Winter’s irreverent hands, to party like it’s 1999 means you’re also dancing at death’s door.

Hence the New Year’s Eve unlike any other experienced by Eli (It: Chapter One’s Jaeden Martell) and Danny (Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison). They’re two high school losers of the Superbad variety who nonetheless want to spend the last night of the century at a party where Eli could finally kiss the girl of his dreams, Laura (Zegler of West Side Story and Hunger Games fame). Yet the best laid plans of mice and Joseph Gordon-Levitt characters is waylaid when at 12:01 a.m., the world actually ends and a sentient “Y2K bug” causes candy-colored iMacs and blenders to massacre everyone in sight.

In the aftermath, our heroes, plus an assorted collection of ‘90s teen movie clichés—the stoner (Stranger Things’ Eduardo Franco), the nu metal rocker (Sabrina’s Lachlan Watson), the anti-mainstream hipster (Daniel Zolghadri), and the slightly older college guy who is probably listening to Sonic Boom and Third Eye Blind (Scream VI’s Mason Gooding)—must band together to survive a post-apocalyptic wasteland and figure out why planes are falling out of the sky.

Y2K is every bit as batty as its premise teases, and probably quite a bit gorier than you could dare hope for. It trades in pop culture shorthand and well-known archetypes, both then and now, although in the process it never truly reaches the emotional heights of so many of its obvious touchstones. Eli and Danny do not recreate Jonah Hill and Michael Cera’s one wild night, nor is the film going to stop long enough for Laura to tear up while reading 10 things she hates about Eli. This monument to pop culture junk is slighter than the deities it worships, albeit Mooney probably never intended to match them.

The film has the shaggy looseness of sketch comedy, and thus the spontaneity to surprise and, at times, gross out. The largely practical and handcrafted special effects wherein computers, microwaves, and the occasional VCR merge their circuits together to form demonic Megazords of Death are so bizarre and absurdist that they’ll win laughs just from the pure incredulity of it all.

The other giggles are earned by a cast that has charm for days. Dennison gets one particularly showy moment where he is allowed the literal floorspace to recreate “The Thong Song;” meanwhile Zegler continues to prove she is a star in the making. As with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she is able to command the camera’s attention with an ebullient joie de vivre that does much of the film’s heavy-lifting. Gooding also suggests he could be a Gen Z breakout if studios might begin using that full-wattage smile in leading roles instead of always in the margins.