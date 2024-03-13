The Fall Guy Review: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Stick the Landing

Despite the title emphasizing action and spectacle, so much of The Fall Guy’s success hinges on the casting of Gosling and Blunt, who are again sublime. Both charismatic performers know how to banter and seem eager to recreate old Hollywood rom-com techniques in their scenes together, be it in Colt and Jody’s screwball-adjacent patter when arguing over how the final scene of the movie-within-a-movie should go or via a wild callback to Rock Hudson and Doris Day’s Pillow Talk, of all things. When the two debate on the phone the merits of using split-screen storytelling, The Fall Guy does exactly that, only Blunt’s director is dressed as an alien while getting pensive about romance.

The movie is clearly smitten with a century’s worth of Hollywood gimmicks and gags, and uses the film’s meta-quality to telegraph in bright neon every last fragment of self-aware irony that is indulged. There is a version of this movie that could easily be grating or too pleased with itself, but it is the leads’ performances that allow all the inside baseball bits to sing rather than flounder. It also lets the film skate over what otherwise would be dicey territory, such as when Jody as a woman director spends Colt’s first day on set tormenting him with a stunt where he’ll be set on fire continuously. Blunt and Gosling handle the bickering with just enough playfulness to avoid obvious problematic red flags. Instead their quarrels are mostly rather endearing.

That endearment is further buoyed by the stunt work that has long been director Leitch’s calling card. A famed stuntman himself before transitioning to directing, Leitch’s movies have a uniformly kinetic energy, even when they’re careening off the rails like Bullet Train. The Fall Guy fairs better due to its less ambitious narrative lift, and because the stunt work is still on point. The helmer is able to even convince Gosling to do real-life terrors like falling from a 30-story building or be set on fire. However, it is when the real stunt professionals take over that The Fall Guy really shows off.

Those qualities are what make the film’s occasional hard pivots to visual effects a bit jarring. While the film definitely wins some laughs spoofing the recent Dune phenomenon in its fictional film-within-a-film, “Metalstorm,” as well as how the importance of a set-piece is measured in the industry by whether it’s “Hall H” worthy or not, there’s nonetheless a surprising amount of blue screen work and digital trickery in The Fall Guy. A third act climax, which clearly took place on a soundstage where big name actors tumble around a stationary helicopter, feels particularly anticlimactic given the film’s title. The actual plot mechanics are likewise shaggy, with the third act revelations of the narrative’s overriding mystery falling limp.

But then, few would accuse The Fall Guy of being “a plot movie.” As Colt Seavers might say, this is about doing “some Jason Bourne shit” and then vibing with two bubbly movie stars as they riff about what kind of margaritas they’d like to drink on karaoke night. It’s a vibe studio blockbusters could use more of these days.

The Fall Guy premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 12. It opens in theaters on May 3.