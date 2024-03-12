Monkey Man Review: Dev Patel Paints the Screen Red in Dazzling Actioner

A straightforward revenger’s tragedy, Monkey Man’s plotting can be fleet and at times muddied. Yet as a genre piece built on cultural specificity, the film is trenchant in its layering, anguish, and finally rage. Visibly inspired by gritty international martial arts spectacles like Gareth Evans’ The Raid and Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy, Monkey Man paints a noirish nightmare out of 21st century urban Indian sprawl. In a brisk 114 minutes, Patel gallops through the streets of Maharashtrian slums and glossy aeries where the city’s elites nest. The effect is one of despair and gloom, but also exuberance. The film, like the titular character, cannot hold still.

The heaviness of the film’s blows also comes from more than just the ruthlessness of stunt coordinator Brahim Chab’s fight choreography (although that too is merciless). Here awaits a barely concealed anger Patel keeps at a roaring simmer throughout the movie until it finally boils over. In fact, the first act of Monkey Man is not necessarily wall-to-wall action. But a gnawing sense of tension is never relieved until Patel is allowed to go fully rabid. To see this character rip into someone’s leg as they try to crawl away on a wet bathroom floor is to be granted cathartic release.

The rage of the character is fueled by an act of cruelty endured in his childhood that must be answered. Yet the film is clearly building off real-world tensions in modern India and growing resentment over political realities that feel a million miles away from the more righteous and lighthearted spectacle of, say, the uber-nationalistic RRR. While existing as a simple entertainment, there are palpable demons in Patel’s onscreen battles.

And the battles themselves are spectacular. The first-time helmer eschews the wide, clean cinematography that has swung back to popularity in the past decade, particularly to the delight of John Wick fans. Yet Monkey Man doesn’t fully pivot back to the incoherent shaky-cam chaos of the 2000s. Patel’s camera is surely frantic here (much like the main character when in motion), but Chab’s blocking largely remains legible while being so lightning-quick that the camera struggles to keep up.

More impressive is the choice to forego the recent trend of action heroes being near invulnerable boogeymen. There isn’t a single action sequence where the wrath-filled Kid doesn’t feel in over his head or in danger of being slaughtered on the spot. His fury is only matched by a deliberate sloppiness that leaves him broken and bleeding nearly as many times as he seems to have the upper-hand. It is a refreshing return to the frailty of action heroes gone by, and makes up for the fact that at the end of the day, this reviewer does still prefer clean and crisp cinematography while watching choreography, be it of a dance or a dance to the death.

Additionally, as well thought out as the film’s action sequences and atmosphere is, narratively one senses Patel’s storytelling prowess cannot yet quite match his ambitions. Even with minimal characterization, Monkey Man struggles to keep supporting players’ motivations or importance always clear to viewers, and the intentions of key elements of the third act bloodbath all but vanish during the film’s crimson-hued fog of war.