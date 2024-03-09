Fallout’s Todd Howard Addresses Whether the TV Series Is Really Fallout 5

“I think it would be very presumptuous for someone to assume that we’d reach the caliber of the games,” Nolan tells Den of Geek, while also explaining the advantages of setting the show within the same timeline as the Bethesda titles (in fact, the Amazon series is actually set after all of the games, in the year 2296, per Vanity Fair). “It means you have all of the benefit of beautiful storytelling that Todd and [Bethesda Game Studio] has contributed to, but we also get to tell an original story within that world. As writers and filmmakers, it’s just a dream come true.”

“I think we made Fallout 6,” Wagner jokes during our chat. “We know all about Fallout 5, we’re not telling anyone,” Nolan adds facetiously.

Of course, Howard does know all about the actual Fallout 5 game, which is in the works at BGS (but won’t go into actual production until the team is done with the long-awaited The Elder Scrolls 6.) In fact, his knowledge of what’s coming up on the games side allowed him to guide the show’s creators away from anything that might clash with the eventual story of Fallout 5.

“Well, there were some things where I said, ‘Don’t do this because we are going to do that in Fallout 5,'” Howard teases, while also being quick to point out that the Amazon show took great care to tell an original story that didn’t just ape events from the games. “It wasn’t the translation of an existing story. It was, what would the next thing be? It just happens to be a TV show.”

Previously speaking to Den of Geek magazine, Robertson-Dworet and Wagner talked about the freedom they felt working on something new within this universe versus trying to make, say, “Fallout 3: The Show.”

“It was almost liberating that it would be impossible to adapt any one of the games faithfully because these are open-world games. Your experience playing the game would have been different than mine. You would have made different choices and played in a different order,” Robertson-Dworet explained. “If we tried to do it faithfully, half the gamers would have been like, ‘Wait, this is not the order that I remember.’”