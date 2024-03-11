Alex Kurtzman Sheds Light on Star Trek Discovery’s Tough Road to Season 5

But even as it explored the future, Discovery never left behind the rest of Trek. In fact, it made more Trek possible. “There would be no Star Trek Universe without Star Trek: Discovery,” Kurtzman tells Den of Geek. “It was the first one in the door. It took all the knocks, but it also carved all this new ground.”

It did indeed take knocks. The show’s initial viewers didn’t know what to make of the new look, with blue uniforms and a sleek ship design, nor of Discovery‘s storytelling style, the first Trek series to truly abandon episodic structure for a fully serialized season-long narrative.

However, the reaction to Discovery‘s changes made way for the second Star Trek renaissance, with the most and best series in production since the 1990s. Without Discovery, there would not be the revival series Picard, the kids’ show Prodigy, the comedy of Lower Decks, or the unbridled imagination of Strange New Worlds. That last point is particularly true, as Strange New Worlds spins directly out of Discovery, as the latter introduced Ethan Peck’s Spock, Anson Mount’s Pike, and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One.

During our chat, Kurtzman explains that the beauty of the current Star Trek universe is that there’s something for every kind of fan, whether it’s Discovery or another series: “There are many subsets of the Trek fandom and many different things that different people like.” Kurtzman embraces the complexity of the franchise fan base as an opportunity for different forms of storytelling.

“The question that we always ask ourselves when we’re doing any Star Trek show is ‘Why are we putting it in that particular timeline?’ And the answer can’t ever just be ‘Because we haven’t done it before,” he says. “It has to be, ‘Well, there’s a very specific story that’s going to be suited to be told in that particular timeline.

“Our biggest thing has honestly been we don’t ever want our Star Trek shows to feel repetitive. We don’t want you to think that by watching Discovery, you shouldn’t watch any of the other shows because you’re getting everything from that one show. Each show is different,” Kurtzman continues. “So for us, it’s not about doing one show that pleases everybody because that’s the surefire way to please nobody. It’s more about doing a bunch of different shows that speak to specific sections of the demographic.”