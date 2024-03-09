Daisy Ridley Confirms Rey Is a Different Kind of Master Than Luke in Star Wars New Jedi Order

Expectations are very high for Daisy Ridley‘s return to the galaxy far, far away. The actor is set to don the Jedi robes once again in a standalone film, which currently has the working title of Star Wars: New Jedi Order, but she’s no longer playing Rey as the fresh-faced student still figuring out her place in the galaxy or among the many generations of Jedi heroes who have come before her. The Rey we’ll meet in the upcoming movie has become the teacher who is now working to build a new Jedi Order.

The movie, which is set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), takes place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and the end of the Sequel Trilogy. That means we’ll get to see a more mature Rey who plans to do things differently than when Luke Skywalker tried to rebuild the Jedi Order between the Original and Sequel Trilogies.

That last detail comes directly from Ridley while chatting with Den of Geek at SXSW 2024 about her new movie Magpie. When we ask her whether Rey plans to take a different approach as a teacher to the next generation of Jedi than Luke did in the Sequels, she replies with a coy smile, “I would say, from what I understand, yes. Short answer.”

It’s not difficult to see why Rey wouldn’t want to follow her Jedi Master’s exact footsteps. After all, Luke essentially failed to bring back the Order after Return of the Jedi, while his own apprentice and nephew, Ben Solo, turned to the dark side and blew up the Republic. Like Yoda told Luke in The Last Jedi, failure’s a great teacher, so it makes sense Rey has learned a few things from her Jedi Master’s mistakes. Hopefully it leads to her achieving what Luke could not.