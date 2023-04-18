Super Mario Bros. Hype Could Make Video Game Movies the New Superheroes

There was nary a soul in Hollywood who didn’t expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie to be number one at the box office during its second weekend. The long anticipated animated flick is an adaptation of the most popular video game franchise in the world, it’s been building hype for months, and as we’ve previously noted, it was also the first new family film released by a studio in four months. Mario was primed to power up in weekend two.

Still, even for that Italian plumber, the meager 40.6 percent drop between first and second weekends is close to astonishing. In fact, one could argue it’s something we haven’t seen since before the pandemic in 2019: a blockbuster movie with long legs at the box office and a clearcut formula that’s possible to replicate.

To be sure, there have been box office megastars in the last few years, especially from old reliables like Marvel Studios which saw gargantuan openings just last year with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home before that. And yet, both of those films dropped like stones in their second weekends, falling 67 and 67.5 percent in their second weeks, respectively. At the time, conventional wisdom among the industry (or at least their most persuasive PR teams) suggested this was the new normal post-COVID. Even the biggest gorilla on the block, the MCU, could no longer replicate the leggy box office runs of 2019’s Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, which dropped 55.7 percent and 57.8 percent, respectively. Those healthy holdovers paved the way to runs north of $1 billion each.

That new normal has turned out to be true… for Marvel so far. However, last year also saw Top Gun: Maverick enjoy a $1.5 billion run after falling an absurdly small 28.9 percent in its second weekend. It became the movie of summer 2022, and had Steven Spielberg now famously telling Tom Cruise he “saved Hollywood’s ass.” Yet even then Top Gun wasn’t the biggest movie of the year. How could it be when James Cameron finally released Avatar: The Way of Water at the end of the year, where it began its gross of $2.3 billion by enjoying a second weekend drop of 52.8 percent—before more impressively growing its audience by 6.4 percent in the third weekend.