Resident Evil at 20: A Good or Bad Zombie Movie?

RF: Criticizing a zombie sci-fi horror based on a game for being derivative is like criticizing a sandwich for having bread in it! And just right now, when the world is singing the praises of The Batman for being like Se7en and Zodiac, or when Joker came out it was a “ooo, great, it’s like a Scorsese knockoff film!” seems particularly unfair. As whoever-it-was said, there is nothing new under the sun, and taking cues from movies that Anderson enjoys is no crime. Indeed, he is a self confessed Ridley Scott fan (though, I would agree this owes more to Aliens than Scott’s original).

Secondly, to your point about nostalgia – well we were all a “certain” age in 2002 but I’m going to assume you mean a teenager. Which I was not. I do remember seeing the film at the time and liking it, and also, for the record, not all the Resi sequels are bad, I have a soft spot for Extinction… although that wasn’t actually directed by Anderson, but still…

Anyway, no to the simple nostalgia angle, I rewatched it Sunday and it holds up. It may be true that some teenage boys liked Alice because she was a pretty girl. But I like Alice because she’s the hero. She’s an environmentalist trying to take down a massive corporation. She’s a fighter, who is only rendered “safe” in the first half of the film because of the memory loss business. She refuses to kill Michelle Rodriguez’s Rain even though it would have meant safety for her and the remaining team members. She’s powerful, good, honorable, and cool, and Jovovich has a great screen presence. We celebrate plenty of male stars for being talented martial artists and stunt people, and she deserves her dues here too.

She might walk in Ripley’s footsteps but others have joined her ranks since, and we don’t get mad at Furiosa for having some of Ripley’s DNA. There just aren’t anywhere near as many bad-ass female protagonists (certainly back in 2002 but still now) so the similarities stand out. Find me a female genre protagonist, that *doesn’t* get likened to Ripley one way or another, or a female-led genre franchise that isn’t in Alien’s shadow and I’ll… give you a nice smile and be generally pleased. And you seriously don’t think Newt was the first creepy little kid in a horror movie, I assume?

Films riff on other films. I mean, the number of movies that tip a hat to Die Hard are legion (here are 16 films that are “Die Hard on a…”.) And in fact, re-reading your list, where you say it’s a bit like, Aliens, The Matrix, Jurassic Park, X-Men, and Speed – yeaaaahhhh!!! Isn’t that a film you’d want to see???

Now I can’t speak to whether this movie is true to the games. I have only consistently played Resident Evil Zero and I kept getting stuck places, which doesn’t happen in the film (one point to the movie!). So I am willing to concede if people wanted this film to be a bunch of things because of the games: I’m sorry for you. It happens to me too. I hated the Baz Luhrmann Great Gatsby so, you know, I feel your pain. But as a standalone, fun, sci-fi horror, Resident Evil is decent, and in no way deserving of the hate.