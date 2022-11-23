The Dark Evolution of Wednesday Addams into a Goth Icon

The real-life Charles Addams had a natural predilection for the macabre, spending much of his childhood happily sneaking into the ruined and abandoned Victorian mansions that littered the New Jersey countryside at the turn of the 20th century. It was an interest in such homes that inspired Charles’ morbid cartoons—and a fixation that he carried all his life, including when even in his later years he liked to picnic with his wife in cemeteries.

The character who would become Wednesday Addams was invented in 1943 as the ghostly looking sister of another child that (eventually) became the schlubby Pugsley. The pair were soon seen placing the girl’s dolls into a tiny guillotine—all the better for beheading. With that said, Wednesday’s early disposition in the cartoons differed from how the character is now perceived by pop culture. She was often drawn smiling, albeit at things conventional tastes would find disturbing. Also unlike the other popular characters in Charles’ collection, Wednesday was the only family member drawn with black almond-shaped eyes, somewhat resembling that of a doll beneath her towering forehead and long braids. All other Addams family members had white eyes with black pupils. This added to her comparatively morose nature.

Pretty much any collection of Charles Addams cartoons you can find. Perfect dark funny, and the drawings are wonderful.



(Addams' work was the source for the Addams family TV show and movies, and I love a couple of the movies, but the cartoons are better.) pic.twitter.com/Mgnk1SUOcb — Barry makes comics (@barrydeutsch) May 2, 2021

Still, the devilish streak was there in Charles’ early cartoons. In the above tweet, for instance, you’ll find the characters we now call Gomez and Morticia telling a babysitter, “We won’t be late, Miss Weems. Get the children to bed around eight, and keep your back to the wall at all times.” Behind the blandly cheerful babysitter, the characters of Wednesday and Pugsley are watching their new charge, Pugsley with a devious smile and Wednesday with a blank one.

The amusing joke is that Miss Weems shouldn’t have to worry about Gomez and Morticia’s punctuality—but she should be deathly concerned about the children if she hopes to survive the night. The animated clues suggest Pugsley is more outwardly malevolent, but Wednesday’s bland, innocuous smile seems to belie perhaps a more chilling danger. It’s a seed of what became the enduring image of Wednesday on the screen… eventually.

The Addams Family Television Series

It was not until the advent of the ABC television series, The Addams Family, that Charles sat down to name each of the characters and define their personalities. And even then his instincts often ran toward conflict with the values (and censorship) of 1960s American television. Consider the biography that Charles gave television producers for the father character: He suggested they should tease bastardy when he wrote, “Gomez, husband of Morticia, if indeed they are married at all…” That detail, as well as Charles’ original name for the Pugsley character—Pubert—did not make it to the air.

Still, it is this television series that defined much of our understanding of these characters, including the now classic theme song with snapping fingers by Vic Mizzy, which to this day remains a staple of Halloween parties everywhere. It is also where Charles named Wednesday after an old English nursery rhyme that goes back to at least the early 19th century, “Monday’s Child.”