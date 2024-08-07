Deep Blue Sea and the Lost Art of Wonderfully Bad Rap-Up Songs During the End Credits

At this point, you may be wondering if these songs were a celebration of rap’s rise into pop culture prominence or merely a cynical attempt to exploit the genre. The answer is “Yes.” There was an underlying parody element to many of these songs that suggested a misunderstanding of the new musical medium or a desire to keep it sanitized enough to be exploited. At a time when N.W.A and Public Enemy were revolutionizing rap and scaring the hell out of the suburbs in the process, studios and corporations were using neutered versions of that music style to sell the residents of those neighborhoods cereal, detergent, and movie soundtracks.

Yet there is an innocence to Rap-Up songs that may be related to ignorance but which nonetheless transformed into a kind of genre unto themselves. Like the industrial musicals of old, they would often give legitimate artists the chance at a massive paycheck for relatively simple work. If you really want to be generous, you could argue that they also helped pave the way for more meaningful rap songs to make an impact in bigger movies. Do the Right Thing’s use of Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” is one of the most notable early examples of that level of success. Interestingly, Do the Right Thing originally had a titular Rap-Up style song that Spike Lee chose not to use but which was later re-purposed for Wes Craven’s People Under the Stairs soundtrack.

The divide between the Rap-Up song and the Rap single was always clear, though, with the reach of the former songs always being understandably limited. They would help sell some albums and would even sometimes chart, but how high could you expect raps about Fredy Krueger to climb? For the Rap-Up song to leave a truly impactful mark, it would take some kind of generational young movie star with a rare set of skills to change the conversation about those tracks in a big way.

Big Willie Style

It is remarkably easy to forget that Will Smith began his career as a teenage rapper who (alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff) produced a series of hits that made him a star by the time he was 20. Smith’s star had risen so high and so quickly, in fact, that NBC built a new TV sitcom around him despite there yet being any evidence he could… you know… act. Hey, it worked for Elvis.

Luckily, Will Smith could act. Really well. Perhaps The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a mere vehicle for Smith’s rising stardom, but he drove the show to cultural and creative heights nobody could have reasonably expected from the series. From there, Smith continued to defy expectations. 1993’s Six Degrees of Separation showed he could hold his own alongside all-time great actors in a dramatic role. 1995’s Bad Boys showcased his otherworldly movie star charisma. 1996’s Independence Day erased any doubts about his ability to draw as well, or better than, any other name in Hollywood.

But 1997’s Men in Black was a new challenge and opportunity for Smith. It was a blockbuster project designed to test the extent of his star power. So much so that Smith was asked to not only lead the bizarre sci-fi comedy but co-write and perform a Rap-Up song for the picture known simply as “Men In Black.”