Inside Dan Aykroyd’s ‘90s Ghostbusters 3 That Never Got Made

How the Ghostbusters end up there begins promising enough. In a beat that would have played well during any montage of the undead in the first two Ghostbusters films, the third movie was intended to open after hours at a Yonkers funeral home where a relaxing attendant hears a knock at the door, only to see a woman we saw moments earlier in a state of repose in a coffin. Now she appears in the employee’s doorway in silhouette. The only thing lighting her is the fire from the cigarette she bums off his desk. “Ahhh, that’s good,” she purrs. “Now, I want to go home.”

The subsequent sequences are the most detailed and intriguing ideas in Aykroyd’s treatment: the confines of Hell have apparently filled up so much with the souls of the damned that the dead are rising from their graves. There’s no more room in Hell. Hence a sequence of one mourner throwing the first handful of dirt on the coffin of their beloved in a graveyard… only for the dirt to be thrown right back in their face. Afterward the entire cemetery is described as follows: “Coffins are popping up like corks in a pool and shooting out of the ground like missiles. Caskets are landing around them, splitting apart with the corpses walking out and heading for the road.”

It is in this chaos we get the script’s first fake out as Ecto-1 peels out of the beloved firehouse… only for the three Ghostbusters who emerge looking a lot younger than the crew we knew from ’84. Ghostbusters III would have introduced three new busters: Frank, Nicole, and Dwight. But while Nicole is described to be the only competent one of them (or “pretty and very tough no-nonsense”), the lone one that matters is Frank. Noted to be “a big cute-looking blonde man in his early thirties, very nervous and physically ungainly,” Frank is obviously a role written for Chris Farley. He’s loud, often cowardly despite ghost-chaser being his profession, and seemingly ill-suited for the job. He has it because he’s revealed to be Ray’s nephew.

Still, even at the top of the movie, he gets one of the best deadpan lines when he returns the aforementioned old woman risen from the dead in the funeral home to her grandson. “What about her?” the full-grown descendant demands when Frank inquires about grandma in his front door. “She passed away three days ago!”

“Yeah, that’s the one,” Farley would have garbled. “It seems though sir as if she’s passed back in and she wants to come home… Congratulations.”

All of these early scenes of it raining proverbial cats and dogs in NYC are prelude to the meat of the movie. After Egon and Ray’s hitherto unknown mentor, Professor Wyance, has a ghastly “passing on” moment in the hospital, Ray and Egon deduce that something is wrong with the afterlife, and they need to figure out what… fast. Luckily, they have technology ready to do exactly that!