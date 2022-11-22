The Addams Family Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Oscar Isaac voices Gomez against Charlize Theron’s Morticia, and the only thing these recent animated films get right from the comic is that he married way above his class. This is made abundantly clear when you see him in a bathing suit in The Addams Family 2. Yes, the Addams go to the beach here, and not just so Uncle Fester can clear it by wearing a shark-fin swimsuit. Their road trip from Salem, Massachusetts, to Death Valley, the threadbare vehicle for this movie’s plot, is best viewed by rubberneckers who’ll be disappointed by the pristine wreckage.

The movie’s Wednesday, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, also commits a grievous sin, and it’s not only because she betrays her character and The Addams Family’s core concept by eagerly buying into the idea she may have been switched at birth from a more respectable family; the movie likewise opens as she receives a first-place prize at a Science Fair. In an educational community where everyone gets first place because there are no losers, Wednesday should have demanded a recount on principle.

5. The Addams Family (2019)

At least the first of The Addams Family animated features has pitchforks, torches, and a truly frightening nemesis. Their surrounding community is poised to change its name to Assimilation, and the New Jersey lunatic asylum the Addams call home becomes the star of a home makeover reality show. Neither frightening nor frightful, the interior decorating star with ulterior motives, Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), posts vile slander on social media which should only make Addams feel house-proud.

The best jokes in the animated feature come directly from Addams’ original cartoons for The New Yorker, but lines are also lifted from the 1960s series and the classic pair of 1990s adaptations, as well. Pugsley gets more screen time for once, but that’s mainly because he’s being voiced by Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and not because his story is that interesting. Chloë Grace Moretz’s Wednesday maintains some semblance of careening misfortune, Gothically bonding with the enemy progeny, and coming home with a can-do attitude and a unicorn hair clip. “How dare you bring that into my house,” Morticia explodes.

The most gruesome threat to uncommon indecency comes from the truly scary real estate community ad jingle “What’s so great about being yourself when you can be like everyone else? It’s easy to be happy if you have no choice.” This is a true horror in the midst of childish spectacle, especially when the film ends with an understanding that the Addams’ and their neighbors have more in common than differentials. The production could have used a dusting.

4. Addams Family Reunion (1998)

Directed by Dave Payne, Addams Family Reunion was supposed to be the pilot for a television series to mirror the two earlier, successful features. It also paired Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah as Gomez and Morticia. If only the producers didn’t make the same mistake as the film’s Addams family do when they go to the wrong family reunion. The execs basically told him to imitate the Paramount Pictures movies without its dark comedy and pointed satire, and keep the feel of the ‘60s series but without the silliness. The very concept gave scriptwriters “Waltzheimer’s disease,” an infectious condition which renders all things normal.