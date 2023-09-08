The Conjuring Timeline Explained: From Annabelle to The Nun II

See, that was when the woman we now know as St. Lucy was said to have lived and died during the Diocletianic Persecution. In ancient Syracuse, a mob of Pagan Romans mutilated and murdered Lucy for her faith. But as revealed in The Nun II, they were hastened to the deed by the demon Valak, who nearly two millennia later still desires to hold her eyes, holy relics that were graced by God. As revealed to Sister Irene in 1956, Valak was one of the first angels God rejected from Heaven, hence the demon’s ferocious hatred of the most blessed like St. Lucy. And in the centuries since Lucy’s death, Valak has been hunting down the saint’s descendants, which is revealed to include Sister Irene!

As it turns out, Sister Irene (and presumably many others in the Conjuring universe) are gifted with clairvoyance to combat the supernatural due to their bloodlines connecting to holy saints. So in The Nun II, this means Irene has the ability to foresee that poor Frenchie has become possessed by the demonic entity of Valak (as comes to pass by the end of the movie). She uses that knowledge to try to save her old friend as well as help new acquaintances survive Valak’s latest spiritual attack. She is even blessed by her faith and family history to survive when Valak attempts to engulf her in magical hellfire. At the end of the film, Irene uses the discovered holy relic of St. Lucy’s eyes and memories of her mother’s love to send Valak back to Hell.

But that isn’t where the story ends. In what should have in retrospect seems obvious, The Nun II takes advantage of the fact that Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga, real-life sisters, are playing characters in different eras. During Irene’s vision where she realizes she is a descendant of St. Lucy, she sees her mother’s eyes as well as Vera Farmiga/Lorraine Warren’s from The Conjuring 2. This means they are both descended from St. Lucy and both can credit their supernatural gift of sight from ancient bloodlines. With that said, we still do not know how Sister Irene and Lorraine Warren are exactly related since the earliest we’ve seen Lorraine in the timeline is during the first Conjuring film, which is set in 1971… Or have we seen her earlier?

Because in one of the cleverest recyclings of deleted footage we’ve seen in a while, The Nun II features a post-credits scene where our dear Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Farmiga) receive a phone call from Father Gordon, telling them there’s a case they need to see. Now this footage was actually a deleted alternate ending from 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which was previously confirmed on social media as such by director Michael Chaves (who also directed The Nun II). You can see a bit of it in this TV spot. But because it wasn’t used in the 2021 film, it seems to not be set in the 1980s despite the actors’ age and changed fashion sense between films, but instead before the events of 2013’s The Conjuring.

Recall that in the original film, we see actual unnerving footage of the man Frenchie is supposed to be, a sad possessed fellow who ultimately dies by suicide. In its new The Nun II context, the repurposed footage seems to suggest Father Gordon is calling the Warrens to tell them about Frenchie, suggesting that we may yet get a film where Sister Irene (who would be some years older) and her possessed friend will finally be introduced to the Warrens. Which in terms of filmmaking raises interesting questions since in real-life Taissa is Vera’s younger sister, but Sister Irene would be some years older than Lorraine Warren. In any event, it feels like things are coming full circle as The Nun II is using the St. Lucy bloodline and the demon Valak’s obsession with it to tie all the movies together…

Annabelle

1967