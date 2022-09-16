Star Wars: Andor Reactions Pour In

While it would be an overstatement to claim that the franchise is in trouble, few would argue that Star Wars is currently at its height. The excitement generated by the first season of The Mandalorian gave way to a mixed response to the lore-heavy second season and to the relatively unpopular The Book of Boba Fett. On the cinematic side of things, both the controversial The Last Jedi and the disappointing The Rise of Skywalker did well at the box office, but no new film is in production yet (and announced projects like Rogue Squadron have been shelved). Animated series such as The Bad Batch certainly continue to do well, and fans largely seemed to enjoy the live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi.

For many, the problem boils down to a matter of focus. Should Star Wars follow the path set by the nine main films and continue to be about the Skywalker family? Or should the franchise branch out and tell stories in a space-traveling world dealing with a galactic empire? Those who believe the latter will get some evidence to back up their point, as early reactions to Andor celebrate the show for its change in direction.

A spin-off of the prequel movie Rogue One, Andor follows Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a morally dubious member of the rebellion in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. On press tours supporting the show, Luna and other stars have promised that showrunner Tony Gilroy has crafted a uniquely grounded Star Wars story, one that reflects the politics of our time. And if early reactions to the show are any indication, Gilroy has succeeded marvelously. Critics and fans call the show “different from the rest of modern Star Wars, for better & worse,” featuring a “very, very different kind of Star Wars protagonist.”

#Andor is unlike any @starwars story that we've ever seen before. @diegoluna_ is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/pfZwlmZ0HD — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 16, 2022

Cassian #Andor is a very, very different kind of Star Wars protagonist. Shifty. A con artist. A liar. And it makes the show all the better. Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård just pop whenever they're on screen together. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) September 16, 2022

I've seen 4 episodes of #Andor and it's very different from the rest of modern Star Wars, for better & worse.



The first 2 episodes didn't grab me: Too matter of fact, too low stakes. But 3-4 paid them off incredibly well. Now, I'm all in, but it takes time to sink in its hooks. pic.twitter.com/TxrB243kmN — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 16, 2022

#Andor feels like #StarWars in the best ways, and like something completely different in the best ways, too. It's rare for such a well-known franchise to manage something that feels brand new, but I think this show pulls it off. — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) September 16, 2022

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #Andor & it’s a big win for me. Very impressed by the story, filled out by morally ambiguous characters. There’s definitely some *Leo pointing to the TV* moments. All in all, it’s grounded, beautifully shot, & can’t wait for more pic.twitter.com/G9huor9TqX — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 16, 2022

A month or two ago I watched the first four episodes of #Andor and it's awesome. Quality production design, lived in worlds, real looking locations, and characters that feel like real people. It's the best of Disney Star Wars so far and much needed for the franchise! pic.twitter.com/JOeUVkaCqP — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 16, 2022

I watched Andor’s first four episodes weeks ago, but it’s been burned into my brain.The first two episodes are slooooow, to the point where I questioned if it felt like Star Wars. Then the third episode blew my mind, and I was hooked for the fourth. #Andor pic.twitter.com/T0v1G53iKF — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) September 16, 2022

Tonally, visually, sonically, if I didn't know #Andor was a Star Wars show, I would have thought it was a completely new, adult sci-fi drama. That's a good thing (maybe a great thing) that pays off on the promise of allowing other creators to play in the sandbox. Promising start. pic.twitter.com/9iocYIxf69 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 16, 2022

I’ve seen the first 3 eps of #Andor and I say this with the utmost conviction: this is going to be the show that gets me back into Star Wars. ANDOR introduces new, memorable characters, plus an intriguing arc for Andor. And it actually has something to say!



Ep 3 is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/6iV23ot6Na — David Chen (@davechensky) September 16, 2022

Consistently, viewers say that they found the show challenging at first, with the first two episodes feeling quite slow. However, they unanimously praise episode three as a highlight; the point at which they became completely hooked. Disney appears to have anticipated this complaint, choosing to release the first three episodes all on September 21.