Star Wars: What Rogue Squadron’s Possible Cancellation Means

What This Means for Star Wars Going Forward

There’s no official word on whether Rogue Squadron might ever return, and indeed Disney did not give any reason for its removal, but two other untitled Star Wars movies remain on the studio’s schedule: One is dated for Dec. 19, 2025; the other for Dec. 17, 2027. But any further details about both remain unknown.

One of those could be the movie slated to be written and directed by Thor: Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi. Back in June, Waititi told ScreenRant that “I’m still writing. I’m still coming up with the ideas and storylining it, and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film.” While Waititi does have an already completed movie, Next Goal Wins, coming out next April, and also has various projects in development, now might finally be the time for him to hit the hyperdrive on his Star Wars opus.

That’s because, aside from those two lonely release dates hanging out there, Star Wars as a theatrical franchise—and the franchise that was once considered the theatrical experience as recently as seven years ago when The Force Awakens broke the opening weekend box office record—seems to have ground to a complete halt. Streaming-wise on Disney+, that “galaxy far, far away” is humming along: The Mandalorian is heading into Season 3, The Bad Batch got a season 2 premiere date, Andor is just days away from its premiere, and Ahsoka and The Acolyte are both in production. No one’s ruled out second seasons of The Book of Boba Fett or Obi-Wan Kenobi either.

But so far those streaming shows have lacked a certain amount of prestige and visibility in pop culture; and unlike the films, many of them have failed to make a major splash on the zeitgeist.

In addition to Rogue Squadron, theatrical Star Wars projects now missing in action include the allegedly still possible trilogy from Rian Johnson, the definitely dead trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and standalone films from Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige and Sleight director J.D. Dillard.

Whether it was the scathing fan, critical, and box office response to The Rise of Skywalker, the still-lingering divisiveness over The Last Jedi, or problems in developing new big screen stories that take Star Wars out of the comfort zone of Skywalker family canon and fan service, Lucasfilm and Disney seem to continue to be gun-shy about committing to a full Star Wars theatrical slate, as once envisioned by former CEO Bob Iger nearly a decade ago upon Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm.