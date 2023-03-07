Scream: Ranking Every Killer Reveal in the Franchise

9. Roman Bridger – Scream 3

It’s no secret that Scream 3 underwent some major rewrites following the Columbine High School massacre, meaning the original ending about a cult of murderous teens was swapped for the lackluster reveal that Roman Bridger (Scott Foley) is the big bad.

The director of the doomed Stab 3 was revealed as the illegitimate son of Maureen Prescott, born from her rape by John Milton (Lance Henriksen). As well as being the only movie to have just one Ghostface, making this meek background character Sidney’s half-brother fell flat.

Worse yet, it retroactively tied Roman to the start of the saga, with him being the one who spurred the OG killer to murder Maureen. Scream 3 is a sometimes underrated gem thanks to the dynamic between Parker Posey and Cox, but safe to say, Roman is a bottom-of-the-barrel reveal.

8. Amber Freeman – Scream 5

We’ve seen some pretty tough Ghostfaces over the years, but none have had the muscle and perseverance of Mikey Madison’s Amber Freeman. Her creepy vibes clocked her for a big reveal early on, but still, seeing her casually shooting Liv (Sonia Ben Ammar) left jaws wide.

Sadly, Amber’s motive is the weakest of the Ghostface dynasty. Her and Richie (Jack Quaid) are basically just toxic fans. Even though that’s tenuous enough as it is, Amber isn’t helped by the fact she’s a secondary Ghostface compared to Richie as the ultimate villain.

It’s true that Amber has redeeming features like the honor of sending Dewey Riley (David Arquette) packing from the series and THAT fiery farewell, but ultimately, she’s let down by being too obvious. Still, we’ll give it to Amber that the “Welcome to Act 3” line is iconic.