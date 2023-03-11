Scream 6 Questions Whether We Even Need Scream 7

It’s a subversion of what came before, including last year, and signals Scream 6 will keep you on your toes while keeping things fresh.

Which it more or less does, weaving a satisfyingly twisty (if thematically less-than-pointed) plot around some shockingly savage slasher set pieces. Nonetheless, even screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, along with directors Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, cannot resist confessing how the sausage gets made. In the case of this film, that means another amusing monologue by Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) channeling her inner Jamie Kennedy. Brown was good in Scream 5 but like the rest of the Core Four™ (as they begin calling themselves here), she ups her game in Scream 6. In Mindy’s case that means explaining the pressures on talent to extend a movie franchise in perpetuity.

“No one makes just sequels anymore, you have to maintain a franchise!” Mindy exclaims in the quad to friends and the audience. In previous “Stab” (read: Scream) movies, the returning characters were the most important thing to keep the story going. The term “legacy sequel” was even coined around this idea. But at a certain point, Mindy argues, legacy characters become just more fodder to keep the intellectual property relevant. Laurie Strode, Ellen Ripley, even Luke Skywalker died onscreen, but their sagas stayed trucking. There is an obvious irony about this in a Scream movie without Sidney Prescott, although the characters at least graciously state that they’re not involving Sid this time so she can have her happy ending. For now.

Even so, Mindy’s state of the franchise address still puts a few things on the table: To work, she insists, you have to subvert what audiences expect and break all the old formula rules that used to excite fans back in the ‘90s (when Scream itself was subverting ‘80s slashers). Innovation is thus about making the same thing but in a slightly shocking context.

Scream 6 does this very well. The set pieces that utilize NYC are superb: Weaving’s death, Ghostface with a shotgun in a bodega, and the much marketed subway scene. It also provides a backdrop to genuinely deepen the dynamics between the Core Four—seriously, Ortega has a bright future as a scream queen or in any other genre as indicated by just how much texture she brings to being terrified and at her wit’s end.

The movie even managed to trick me. I was dead certain that Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) was the killer. She gave a golf clap to Roman doing his murderin’ alone back in Scream 3 and said she was tracking Revolori’s maniac, yet somehow didn’t know about his pricy Ghostface shrine. Sketch. Plus, Mindy didn’t mention legacy characters could be the killer. But apparently they can’t. For now.