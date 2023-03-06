How Scream Scared Americans into Buying Caller ID

The concept of screening your calls—or simply not answering any number you don’t recognize—has become the bane of Scream movie screenwriters in the ensuing decades. The sequels often feel obligated to return to that iconography of a young woman answering a phone and being drawn into a depraved round of movie trivia. So follow-ups have included things like stolen phones, hacked phones, and even cloned phones (the Stab movie within Scream 4 even mockingly introduces the idea of a “Facebook Stalker-Killer”).

But in the 1990s what Barrymore’s character did was perfectly innocuous. After all, almost no one had Caller ID in the mid-1990s. In 2020, Barrymore even brought renewed attention to this by saying on CBS, “Did you know Caller ID use tripled after the premiere of Scream?”

Indeed, prior to the release of the ’96 slasher, Caller ID was a relatively new technology, at least in terms of mass commercial viability. The concept was invented in 1968 when Greek inventor Theodore Paraskevakos was working as a communications engineer in Athens. At the time, Paraskevakos was employed by a European IT company, and he came upon the idea of developing a system that would automatically identify a telephone caller to a call recipient. He would patent the invention a year later, but it wasn’t until 1971 that he began experimenting with it in the U.S. in select regional communities, beginning with Leesburg, Alabama, a town with a population of around a thousand people.

Over the next decade-plus Paraskevakos would refine the technology and develop patents for it all over the world, but it did not become commercially available in the U.S. until December 1988 when BellSouth made the service available to customers in Memphis, Tennessee. This was only a few years removed from Bell Atlantic (known today as Verizon) still conducting their own market trials in New Jersey. Eventually, BellSouth became the first to deploy Caller ID as a service across nine states. But even that rollout wasn’t complete until 1993. And it was such a revolutionary idea it received significant political and media scrutiny.

“A SPECIAL telephone service used by 30,000 customers in New Jersey to view callers’ phone numbers without having to pick up the receiver is part of a national debate over privacy,” The New York Times reported with an air of ethical concern in 1990. “… But as the service becomes more widely available, lawmakers are taking steps to protect the privacy rights of callers, which they fear the service violates.”

So in 1996, the idea of thinking you might even know who is on the other end of a phone call (at least without letting it go to voicemail if you had such an external device set up) was still relatively alien. Most folks just answered the phone. It was the scenario that created a fertile ground for crank calls, telemarketing during its most booming years… and Ghostface.