The Best Movies About Making Horror Movies

The meta slasher centered on original star Heather Langenkamp playing a fictionalized version of herself working on the latest Nightmare on Elm Street… which also stars her as herself. In this context, we find Heather and her family terrorized by a real-life version of Freddy Krueger, a demon who has escaped the screen and now wants to drag Heather and her son into his new nightmare. Posing questions about the effect of horror on those who create it, as well as those that consume it, Craven’s return failed to score big at the box office but remains a fascinating dread-filled left-turn that paved the way for his next big hit, Scream, two years later.

Ed Wood (1994)

Ed Wood saw Tim Burton and Johnny Depp team up for arguably the best of the eight movies they did together. Shot in black and white at Burton’s insistence, it centers on the often bizarre life and times of B-movie filmmaker Ed Wood Jr., played by Depp.

An unconventional film about an unconventional filmmaker, Ed Wood delves into the making of some of Wood’s most infamous movies, such as the cult classic Plan 9 from Outer Space. However, the film is largely a celebration of Wood’s peculiarities and his determined efforts to make something of himself during the golden age of Hollywood filmmaking. A cult classic in which Depp shone, it was nevertheless Martin Landau as the morphine-addicted Bela Lugosi who bagged a Best Supporting Actor.

Blow Out (1981)

Brian De Palma’s neo-noir thriller has grown in stature since being released to little fanfare at the start of the 1980s. Using a fictional slasher movie as a jumping off point, the plot centers on John Travolta’s Jack Terry, a movie sound effects technician working on the low budget horror movie Co-Ed Frenzy.

During work on one scene in the movie, Terry discovers he’s captured audio evidence proving a potential presidential candidate was assassinated in a killing set up to look like an accident. It’s not long before the killer—played by John Lithgow in suitably sinister, scene-stealing form—is on to him, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. It’s an intelligent and entirely unpredictable thriller.

Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

Blending horror and history to scarily good effect, Shadow of the Vampire told the entirely fictional story of the making of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 Dracula-inspired film, Nosferatu. John Malkovich stars as Murnau, the obsessive German Expressionist director who, unbeknownst to his crew, has cast a real-life vampire to star as the villain of his movie.