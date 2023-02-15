Scream 6 Directors Tease Wednesday Easter Egg

One of the fun things about the Scream franchise is it’s a series of horror films that are aware they’re horror films. Ever since the original Scream began with Drew Barrymore saying the first Nightmare on Elm Street was scary “but the rest sucked,” even as she was being directed by the first Nightmare’s creator, Wes Craven, these movies have known how to wink at you.

Scream 6 (styled Scream VI in marketing) continues the trend, right down to its very first teaser revealing the sequel is set on Halloween night in New York City. In other words, there will be no shortage of excuses for self-referential easter eggs and nods to other horror movies like Ready or Not, a chiller that was made by the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, including directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett… who are also the helmers of Scream 6.

Radio Silence isn’t the only Scream 6 talent bringing along horror baggage either. While only 20 years old, actor Jenna Ortega appears poised to be Gen-Z’s first scream queen, especially after being one of the primary reasons Wednesday became the Netflix breakout hit of last year. That series saw Ortega star as the famously morose daughter of the Addams Family, and turn into a TikTok sensation overnight after choreographing her own ghoulish dance scene.

Despite Scream 6 wrapping production before Wednesday hit streaming, the slasher franchise will apparently acknowledge this meta-irony too. After all, in the latest issue of Den of Geek magazine, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett admit a major reason the new movies turned out as good as they have is because of Ortega and co-star Melissa Barrera’s performances as the Carpenter sisters. And given that creative kinship, we had to ask if there was an Addams Family or Wednesday easter egg in Scream 6’s subway scene.