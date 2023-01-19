Scream 6 Trailer Honors Franchise’s Most Iconic Kill with Easter Egg

It may have taken 11 years for Hollywood to deliver a fifth Scream movie, but 2022’s soft reboot took off its black gloves and butchered the competition via Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s genre-defining requel. And now it’s “New York, new rules” for Scream 6, as the previous film’s surviving crop of tormented teens leaves Woodsboro for the Big Apple.

Scream 6 is poised to be one of 2023’s biggest horrors, and it’s already honored its history with a brilliant marketing poster which retraced the past 27 years of spills and kills. Now the first full trailer confirms the next chapter will go back to the start of the slasher series. If you were watching the trailer closely, you might’ve noticed that Scream 6 homages the franchise’s most iconic kill.

Although Scream 6 is hyped as something new because it’s riding the subway all the way to New York, remember we’ve previously left Woodsboro for Scream 2’s Windsor College and Los Angeles in Scream 3. Even though the latter proved a new locale doesn’t always breathe new life into a stalling series, this doesn’t look like it’ll be a problem in the high-octane Scream 6. A change of scenery has drawn Ghostface(s) closer, with the trailer’s most talked-about scene being an Easter egg hunt for the Scream movies that have come before.

As well as more from Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega), we see the welcome return of franchise staple Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and even Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere)—the latter of whom was presumed died in Scream 4. When trying to guide the younger survivors, Gale tells us this unknown warehouse is a “shrine” to the previous killers. Our attention is drawn to the nine Ghostface costumes at the back of the room, which we assume belonged to each of the killers because there have been nine of them across five movies.