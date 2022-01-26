Did the True Story Behind Scream Involve Demonic Possession?

With this case in particular, it was about trying to discern, was Danny Rolling truly influenced by some sort of darker spirit? Danny didn’t make these claims after he was arrested, while the media attention was on him. He was making these claims far before he was caught, at his campsite. We call it a campsite but it’s where he was hiding… in a tent. At night, he would stalk his victims. He made a series of audio recordings where he was ranting for hours about this demon Gemini that would come to him, and he would be changed, and taken over. It is interesting to wonder, was Danny already under this demonic influence, or did he almost conjure a demonic influence by believing he was, and committing these murders and almost opening a gateway to potentially being possessed?

You interview Rod Smith, a prosecuting attorney on this case, and later a senator for the state of Florida. What was his take on this demon?

I think he made it clear he doesn’t give any credence to that. I see where he is coming from. A lot of people didn’t even want to listen to what Rolling was saying about this potential demonic influence because they probably viewed a way where he was trying to deflect responsibility for the disgusting things he did. Which is completely understandable.

Smith said, in his prosecution materials, that Rolling was making up this Gemini character because he had seen The Exorcist III, which also includes a demonic serial killer character named Gemini who decapitates victims. Smith said Rolling had only seen The Exorcist III a day or two before he began his killing spree, and lifted this Gemini character from that movie as an excuse. But that’s not where your mind is at?

It’s hard to say with that exact reference, and what was going through this twisted guy’s mind. For me, I am more latching onto, and examining, hundreds of hours of ranting and raving about being consumed by a demon. These were his private recordings. I don’t know that he thought he was going to be caught, and they were hidden away. After listening to them, it did seem he authentically believed this was happening to him. On top of that, you have at least 50 drawings where he is constantly sketching out this victim, this creature that approaches, and this monster emerging from that. Clearly he was deranged. But can you discount there could have been some ominous force around him? Besides that, with the investigation with Cindy and I, the things we experienced sure seem to point to that.

In his private recordings, he does specifically mention this Gemini demon as possessing him?