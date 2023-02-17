Quantumania’s Kang the Conqueror Will ‘Affect Every Corner of the MCU’

That’s also what makes Kang’s official debut in Quantumania so ironic: The Ant-Man movies have been, until now, one of the MCU’s “smaller” franchises, focusing on self-contained, localized stories with little connection to the wider narrative of the universe. In this case, however, the idea of both introducing Kang as the next MCU big bad and doing so in an Ant-Man movie kind of came about simultaneously.

When asked about how the idea of introducing Kang into the MCU came about, Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard tells us, “The order was probably He Who Remains as an idea, as this person at the end of time, and then sort of folding it into the notion of him being some version of Kang, some version of Immortus, which was a character that had lived forever, is what we drew inspiration from—not exactly, but it’s kind of a little bit of a pastiche from the comic books.”

Broussard adds that once Marvel and director Peyton Reed (back for his third Ant-Man adventure) settled on the idea of spending most of the third Ant-Man picture in the subatomic mysteries of the Quantum Realm, the notion of discovering Kang there solidified.

“As we started to build that story out, when we looked at the mythology we were building, that was when the notion of Kang in this film came around,” the producer says. “We learned in Endgame that you go into the Quantum Realm to travel through time. The analogy we use is that the Quantum Realm is like the basement of the multiverse. That’s why [Kang] is banished here, because you can trap him. It’s outside of the multiverse, it’s outside of space and time. So we started to build on the ‘science’—I use quotation marks—of the MCU, about what the Quantum Realm is and who might be down there and why.”

Once it was established that Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his team would collide with Kang in the Quantum Realm, thanks in part to a subatomic mapping device created by Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and in part to Janet van Dyne’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) own enigmatic connection to Kang, the question of where and when Kang could go next began to surface.

“Moving forward, the connectivity and where these films can talk to each other in exciting ways starts to come together,” Broussard explains. “That form follows the function of making something entertaining, aspiring to make a great series in Loki and aspiring to make a great movie in Quantumania.”