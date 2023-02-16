Daredevil: Born Again Will Break Away From Marvel TV Formula in One Major Way

Aside from maybe WandaVision, the MCU’s current foray into television has been mostly serialized, with each episode of a series directly leading into the next until the story more or less wraps up at the end of the season. While this allows Marvel to tell longer stories and spend more time with characters than they’ve been able to with movies, this “eight-hour movie” format has also kept this corner of the MCU from embracing some of the things that make TV such a unique and special medium.

Even though serialized TV has started to become the norm in the streaming era, shows like Peacock’s Poker Face and Abbott Elementary are reminding us how fun the episodic format can still be. At the very least, Marvel Studios’ chief mastermind Kevin Feige seems to be paying attention.

The studio head recently sat down with EW to hint at the future of the MCU, including what he wants the TV side of the MCU to look like going into Phases 5 and 6. For one thing, he wants future Disney+ series to further embrace the unique opportunities offered by the TV format: “We want to do shows that can only be shows. I want to continue to make them even more episodic, which may seem counterintuitive. But I do think there is something fun about leaning back and watching an episode that can be relatively self-contained.”

He later brings up Star Trek: The Next Generation as an example of a more procedural approach, saying, “Cliffhangers are great, and I like watching a show where you should go to bed, but you see the cliffhanger and you just have to watch the next episode. You certainly want to keep people engaged. But I’m a big Star Trek fan, and I still find it soothing to watch an episode of Next Gen with a beginning and an end. So, I think we’re going to keep experimenting with that going forward.”