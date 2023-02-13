Ant-Man 3’s WandaVision Link Confirmed Ahead of Release
Is Wanda the only one who can stop Kang? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania links the two powerful characters in a key way, according to its star.
This article contains WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye spoilers
We all know that when a character is killed offscreen, or presumed dead, it leaves the door open for their surprise return later on. But when you’re telling a multiverse tale, endless doors are already open. Such is the sandpit that Marvel Studios are playing with in their post-Avengers: Endgame Multiverse Saga. We may have been left to assume that Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was murdered at the hands of Echo (Alaqua Cox) at the end of the Clint Barton MCU spinoff series Hawkeye, but we already know for sure that he’ll be back in Daredevil: Born Again. Is it any less likely that the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will also return?
Like Kingpin, Wanda Maximoff was presumed dead after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, having offed herself on Mount Wundagore while destroying every copy of the Darkhold from the grand multiverse. But even as one Nexus Being is removed from the Marvel chessboard, another enters the game.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has now confirmed that his supervillain Kang the Conqueror is a Nexus Being, just as he is in Marvel Comics, at an official press conference ahead of the movie’s release.
“Who is Kang? I think that is a question that we will all be answering for a very long time,” teased Majors. “I think the quick answer to that is Kang is a time traveling super villain. Who is also a Nexus Being. Which leads to this idea of variants. There’s multiple versions of Kang. Versions being variants. They occupy different universes, multi-verses, they have different intentions. They are all different beings, and yet something that we’re still and I’m still working on and continue to refine and refine and refine to something as a through line between them. And that, to me, is the Kang gene.”
So yes, like Wanda, Kang is a Nexus being – an anchor for his reality who is capable of altering the very stability of the multiverse, as warned by He Who Remains in Loki. The God of Mischief’s spinoff series went further into the finer details of Nexus Events, referring to them as moments in the Sacred Timeline when branch realities are created. To be clear, WandaVision never confirmed that the Wanda was a Nexus Being, but it did include a surreal commercial for Nexus Antidepressants as Wanda became the Scarlet Witch, and she is a confirmed Nexus Being in the comics.
We’re left to ponder whether Wanda could ultimately be the key to undoing Kang’s plans in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, pitting one Nexus Being against another. There are plenty of Wandas out there in the multiverse but, unlike Kang, it’s hinted that there is only one Scarlet Witch. So, with not a Merlyn or Leonard Tibbit to be seen in the MCU, it’s more likely than ever that our – very much alive – 616 version of Wanda will share the screen with Kang in Phase 6. Our new Avengers will want to tread lightly if they try to get Wanda involved in the fight against Kang though – it’s hard to be sure who’s side she’d be on.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray, from a screenplay by Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness, who previously fielded Marvel comics for Groot, Spider-Man, and Nova.
The film will be released on February 17.