Ant-Man 3’s WandaVision Link Confirmed Ahead of Release

“Who is Kang? I think that is a question that we will all be answering for a very long time,” teased Majors. “I think the quick answer to that is Kang is a time traveling super villain. Who is also a Nexus Being. Which leads to this idea of variants. There’s multiple versions of Kang. Versions being variants. They occupy different universes, multi-verses, they have different intentions. They are all different beings, and yet something that we’re still and I’m still working on and continue to refine and refine and refine to something as a through line between them. And that, to me, is the Kang gene.”

So yes, like Wanda, Kang is a Nexus being – an anchor for his reality who is capable of altering the very stability of the multiverse, as warned by He Who Remains in Loki. The God of Mischief’s spinoff series went further into the finer details of Nexus Events, referring to them as moments in the Sacred Timeline when branch realities are created. To be clear, WandaVision never confirmed that the Wanda was a Nexus Being, but it did include a surreal commercial for Nexus Antidepressants as Wanda became the Scarlet Witch, and she is a confirmed Nexus Being in the comics.

We’re left to ponder whether Wanda could ultimately be the key to undoing Kang’s plans in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, pitting one Nexus Being against another. There are plenty of Wandas out there in the multiverse but, unlike Kang, it’s hinted that there is only one Scarlet Witch. So, with not a Merlyn or Leonard Tibbit to be seen in the MCU, it’s more likely than ever that our – very much alive – 616 version of Wanda will share the screen with Kang in Phase 6. Our new Avengers will want to tread lightly if they try to get Wanda involved in the fight against Kang though – it’s hard to be sure who’s side she’d be on.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray, from a screenplay by Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness, who previously fielded Marvel comics for Groot, Spider-Man, and Nova.