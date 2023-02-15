Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton on “Messy” Cassie Lang and What’s Next After Marvel

She has even more praise for Majors himself: “He’s an incredible actor, and I think he brings a gravitas to the role that demands attention. I was enthralled by working with him; he made me better; he made me grounded. We were in scenes that lasted for a week; for me, it was the first time I ever did that, where you’re in the same scene over and over for literally seven days. Every time he played his music [Majors used specific music as his way into the character]—he was method—that helped me stay in it. That kept it fresh, that kept it alive, that kept it really important. It’s going to be different than any kind of villain we’ve ever seen before, just because Jonathan is so special.”

And while she cannot comment either way on the online chatter about whether the MCU Cassie will take on the mantle of her comics alter ego, Stature, Newton loves the fans’ excitement and how, in her experience, it has driven the forward momentum of a character: “When a fan loves a character, you see more of them,” she says, citing her recurring role on The CW’s Supernatural starting in 2014, which snowballed into her character Claire Novak starring in the attempted spinoff Wayward Sisters. Even though the series didn’t get picked up, the experience sent her to conventions, where she got to hear how her characters became a key part of people’s lives, which she hopes will be the case with Cassie: “I don’t know what the fans want to see [but] I hope that they want to see more of Cassie after this movie.”

While we wait to see if Cassie will join the rumored Young Avengers, Newton will be all over movie screens, continuing to stretch herself for new roles. She just wrapped the 1989-set horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams, in which she plays a teenage girl who accidentally reanimates a handsome Victorian corpse (Cole Sprouse) in her tanning bed during a lightning storm. Newton raves about the campy, colorful “elevated reality” of this nostalgia fest made with the benefit of hindsight: “It’s almost like one of those ‘80s movies that you saw years ago that you loved, but we made it today,” she says, referencing INXS, Tears for Fears, and Echo & The Bunnymen’s “Lips Like Sugar” as her own personal soundtrack while shooting: “These are the vibes of the movie.”

At the other end of the spectrum is Winner, the biopic from director Susanna Fogel, in which Emilia Jones portrays NSA whistleblower Reality Winner. Newton will play her younger sister Brittany, which brings the unprecedented challenge for her career of playing a real person, and the incredible responsibility of not letting down someone who lived through her older sister’s one “human decision” that changed all their lives. “I’m worried enough about not letting fans down,” Newton says wryly with an edge of self-deprecation, “now I have a real person that I’m trying to make proud, too.”

When asked if she has future dream collaborators after working with these two female directors, Newton’s response is firmly rooted in the now: “I’d love to work with some of these directors again,” she says, adding that one dream scenario would be joining McDonagh’s company of actors who recur in his films. “When you find something that works,” she says, “I just want to repeat it.” It’s a fitting turn of phrase, as Newton shares that there might be a sequel in the works to her 2021 time loop romantic drama The Map of Tiny Perfect Things; screenwriter Lev Grossman, who adapted his own short story, is working on something.

But when it comes to Hollywood’s current love of time loop films (see Palm Springs and Happy Death Day), Newton really brightens up: “I want to do a Happy Death Day/Freaky crossover!” she says. Freaky, of course, having already updated the body swap comedy—think Freaky Friday but with Vince Vaughn as serial killer the Blissfield Butcher—in 2020. Playing the Butcher-as-Millie, Newton aptly communicated the killer’s slow-dawning realization of how much he could get away with as an underestimated nerd. Similarly, Jessica Rothe’s protagonist in both Happy Death Day films starts out as the college co-ed who gets killed infinite times until she takes control of her own narrative. It would be fantastic to see these two killer blondes swap notes on how a little out-of-body experience taught them to tap into their best selves.