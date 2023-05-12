15 Popular Movies With Surprisingly Low Rotten Tomatoes Scores

It has a 38% on RT. I’m actually not a big Bay fan, but that seems wildly unkind for one of the best dumb movies to ever exist. Moonfall wanted what this movie had. The animal cracker scene? Yeah, that’s a 38% scene. But Steve Buscemi losing his mind in space, while Peter Stormare plays the most Russian guy to ever put up with Americans is pure 100% mindless fun. On the whole… you know what, we’re gonna go put it on TV again.

A Night at the Roxbury

11% on RT for the crime of letting Chris Kattan and Will Ferrell be zoot-suited idiots for an hour and 20 minutes. Yeah, it’s a blisteringly stupid flick – that’s why we rewatch it. It also has one of the finest movie soundtracks of the last 20 years, and a not-so-subtle understanding of why the wannabe it-crowd is so easy to lampoon in the first place. Of course, an SNL movie about the inanity of luxe nightclubs is going to be as subtle as a harpoon to the face.

A Night at the Roxbury is no more cinematically criminal than Zoolander, a movie that inched into the red on the big tomato. Yes, Kattan and Ferrell have a somewhat amplifying effect on each other in terms of annoyance. But what club kids don’t? It’s probably on cable somewhere right now. Get your head bopping in time to Haddaway’s “What Is Love?” one more time.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Critics didn’t loathe Anchorman, but it’s still divisive at 66% fresh. That likely won’t track with anyone you know who can still quote their favorite Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) lines on demand. It’s a film that showcases Will Ferrell at the top of his game, mixing the high octane stupidity he wields like a candy cane in Elf with just enough charm to keep him from becoming the movie’s antagonist. That’s Vince Vaughn, Vaughning his best self as a rival anchor who’s willing to street fight to defend his place as an apex predator.

It’s also sneakily aware: underneath all that thankfully too stupid to offend sexism and bigotry is the truth that newsrooms were, and sometimes still are, just like that. The secret delight of Anchorman? Beating down sexism wins the day for Christina Applegate’s veteran anchor, Veronica.

In the Mouth of Madness

John Carpenter’s films finally received much-deserved critical adoration about a decade or two after their release, creating a vicious cycle that impacted the number of films we would get from the original slasher master. In the Mouth of Madness is the red-headed stepchild finale of his Apocalypse Trilogy, too slickly ‘80s to master the same camp charm as Prince of Darkness, too meta for non-devotees, and not gory enough for fans of The Thing. At 55% on RT, it’s still loaded down by people who didn’t read the same gleeful love letter to H.P. Lovecraft and Stephen King as the rest of us.