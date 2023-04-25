Nathan Lane Reminisces About Favorite The Producers and Mel Brooks Memories

Nathan Lane used to be the King of old Broadway. Scratch that. Lane still sits from a high seat within the realm of American theater. In fact, when we catch up with the legendary, multi-Tony and Olivier award-winner, it’s during his day off from Studio 54. The other six days of the week, he’s at that famous nightclub turned theater, starring in Sharr White’s new memory play, Pictures from Home.

Nonetheless, for many theatergoers, the thought of Lane invariably brings to mind an iconic American musical-comedy: Mel Brooks’ The Producers. That dazzling blend of absurdist humor and showbiz schmaltz premiered in 2001 before going on to win 12 Tonys, the most for any musical or play to this day. And in the show, Lane played Max Bialystock, a Broadway producer of malleable morality who is introduced lamenting his current situation with the song “King of Broadway,” a tune with such sensitive lyrics as “My shows were always filled with class / the best champagnes would fill my glass / my lap was filled with gorgeous ass / you couldn’t call me crass in any way!”

The experience of playing such a modest soul was buoyant for Lane, who won his second of three Tonys for the musical, and who would return off-and-on to the stage production to play Bialystock opposite Matthew Broderick’s Leo Bloom for several runs across three years. They would eventually also star in a film version of The Producers musical in 2005. It was a singular moment in his career.

Yet when we catch up with Lane ahead of the release of his new film, Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, what Lane seems most nostalgic about is the time he got to spend with a very unique husband and wife duo.