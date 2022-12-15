Inside the Elf 2 Movie Will Ferrell Turned Down

The result was a modern Christmas classic to rival Home Alone, with Elf achieving the rarely-seen feat of being both genuinely heartwarming while also hilarious in a way that appeals to audiences of all ages. Made for $33 million, it went on to make over $225 million at the box office and has been a mainstay among home entertainment rentals and festive TV reruns ever since.

But while all of the above aptly demonstrates why Elf came out of nowhere to earn a place among the Christmas movie greats, it also highlights just how difficult any attempt to repeat that feat would be. Some have tried. Home Alone 2 attempted to up the ante by essentially moving the action to a bigger and better house in New York, yet strayed a little too close to the original’s narrative playbook to surpass its exploits. Gremlins 2 took things in the other direction with a follow-up so far removed from the original, it featured a sequence where professional wrestler Hulk Hogan broke the fourth wall.

Elf has never had an official sequel, but there have been tentative toes in the water. An hour-long stop-motion animated musical, Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas was produced in 2014 with Jim Parsons stepping into the role of Buddy. Meanwhile the forgettable Vince Vaughn Christmas effort, Fred Claus, was a clear attempt to ape the naughty but nice success of Elf. Spoiler alert: it didn’t.

Still, there was a point when an official Elf sequel looked like a strong possibility. In fact, an entire script was written and pitched to Ferrell himself at some point around 2005—shortly after he achieved A-list status in the comedy hit of 2004, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. And in July 2005, screenwriter Scot Armstrong turned in a draft for a proposed follow-up. Armstrong had plenty of credit in the bank where Ferrell was concerned, having written his breakthrough hit Old School, as well as the comedies Road Trip and Starsky & Hutch. He’s also done an uncredited rewrite on the original Elf, so was as well-placed as anyone to tackle the sequel.

Armstrong’s script opens on an amusing enough set piece that sees Buddy pay a trip to the dentist. In need of laughing gas on account of the terrible condition his teeth have been left in due to his excessive sugar consumption, the introductory gambit would have seen Buddy go rogue after a surprisingly angry reaction to the painkiller.

That introduction segways to the main crux of the story, narrated once again by Bob Newhart’s Papa Elf. Buddy is now a successful children’s author having parlayed his real-life North Pole experiences into a series of story books. Deschanel’s Jovie remains by his side with the couple now living in New York City with a 10-year-old daughter, Susie who adores her father and his elf-like ways.