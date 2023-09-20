14 Sci-Fi Movies That Predicted the Future

Several elements are still in the offing. But while commercial space travel remains a luxury for only the exorbitantly rich, the idea of in-flight-entertainment by way of a small screen attached to the back of each seat’s headrest has become ubiquitous among major airlines. Similarly, A.I. has not developed to the level where it can kill us (thank goodness), but the idea of voice-activated A.I. like HAL 9000 being in charge of turning on lights and, ahem, locking doors seems a lot more commonplace after Siri and Alexa. In all honesty, if you give the world enough time, it probably will be coming up Daisies. – David Crow

Colossus: The Forbin Project (1970)

While the title entity—a vast, sentient supercomputer that is ostensibly supposed to run America’s defense systems and ends up controlling the world—is far from the first cinematic computer to misbehave, its reach ends up being so frighteningly pervasive that comparisons to the ways A.I. might be changing our world as we speak are undeniable. Sure, HAL 9000 made his onscreen debut only two years earlier in 2001: A Space Odyssey, but HAL had what amounted to a nervous breakdown and was feeling much better when he was switched back on in the sequel, 2010.

Colossus is more of a direct descendant of the Alpha 60 computer in Alphaville, with the same grand designs. Once he realizes that his job is to keep humanity safe from destroying itself, he calculates that he has to insert himself into every single aspect of our lives to accomplish that goal. Merging with his Russian counterpart to essentially take command of Earth, Colossus plans to make good on his programming by changing the way human beings exist. What that means is left deliberately ambiguous by the end of this brilliant, underrated film—just as we don’t quite know yet how quickly A.I. will advance and what it will mean for human life. We just know it’s got plans. – Don Kaye

Soylent Green (1973)

In Richard Fleischer’s bleak adaptation of Harry Harrison’s 1966 novel Make Room! Make Room!, it may already be too late for humankind: overpopulation has led to deforestation and climate change, which in turn has resulted in widespread food shortages and food insecurity. While the movie itself is 50 years old, it took place in what was at the time the far future, the year 2022.

Well, 2022 has come and gone, and terrifyingly, much of what Soylent Green has predicted has come into view. We have now surpassed eight billion souls on the planet, adding a record one billion in just the last decade alone. Scientists believe we may max out on space by the year 2100, if not sooner. More people means more carbon emissions, which means continued climate change, and unless you’ve lived in a cave for the last few years, we all know how that’s going. Finally, food insecurity is on the rise, with more than 200 million facing starvation as of 2022. In other words, if the government starts rationing out little green wafers in the next 20 years or so, we’d be very suspicious of what exactly is inside them. – DK

Logan’s Run (1976)

The 1970s was a time when sci-fi cinema was, until the advent of Star Wars, quite dystopian: nuclear war, environmental catastrophe, overpopulation, totalitarian regimes, and other fun topics were all on the genre menu. Logan’s Run, based on the 1967 novel by William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson, touched on all those subjects with its tale of a post-apocalyptic society in which resources are strictly regulated by having everyone put to death at age 30 (21 in the book). But there’s an additional theme which has become perhaps the movie’s foremost prophecy: the rise of youth culture.