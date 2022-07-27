Why Doctor Doom Could Show Up in the MCU Before the Fantastic Four Movie

Sadly, cinematic portrayals have failed to match the greatness of the comics. While the no-budget Roger Corman-produced Doom (played by Joseph Culp) in 1994’s The Fantastic Four has some cheesy charm, Julian McMahon played the character like a petulant investment banker in the 2000’s movies directed by Tim Story. The Cronenberg-like version played by Toby Kebbell in 2015 is certainly scary, but one note. Given its excellent casting so far, the MCU seems poised to finally give Doom his due.

Doom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Over the years, Doom has interacted with his fellow leaders of Marvel countries, including Wakanda. Driven by his massive ego and classist instincts, Doom often approaches Black Panther with respect, admiring T’Challa as a fellow good leader who rules his country well. And yet, it’s that very respect that makes Doom such a bitter enemy of Black Panther.

In the modern era, these hostilities began in earnest during the Doomwar storyline, a six-issue miniseries written by Jonathan Maberry, drawn by John Romita Jr., Will Conrad, and Scot Eaton, and colored by Dean White. The 2010 miniseries, and its various crossover issues, took place during the Siege storyline, which saw Norman Osborn running the Marvel Universe after destroying the Skrulls in Secret Invasion.

In retaliation, Doom assembles his own team called the Cabal and extends an invitation to T’Challa. When T’Challa refuses, Doom is so insulted that he sends Namor and the Atlanteans to attack in revenge. Badly beaten by the attack, T’Challa has to pass the mantle of Black Panther onto his sister Shuri, who leads a team consisting of Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and various X-Men in a counter-attack.

More recently, Doom was part of a team who attacked the Avengers in their base on Avengers Mountain (the body of a Celestial, frozen in the Arctic, not unlike what we saw in Eternals). Written by Jason Aaron, drawn by Juan Frigeri, and colored by David Curiel, the four-part story “The Death Hunters” in Avengers #51-54 (2021-2022) sees the team divided between fighting off a Multiversal team of Mephisto variants, the murderous Kid Thanos, and Doom. To meet the villain, T’Challa designs a red costume from Wakandan science and magic, temporarily taking the name Red Panther. This mix of will, magic, and technology makes Red Panther a match for Doom, furthering their grudge.

It’s impossible to think that Doom won’t play a part in the Phase Six starter Fantastic Four coming in 2024. But his comic book past with Black Panther could suggest we’ll see Doom even earlier. We already got a hint of the character when the Mr. Fantastic of Earth 838 joined the Illuminati via Doom’s time portal in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the official synopsis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever definitely leaves room for interaction with Doom’s nation Latveria.