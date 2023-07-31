Marvel and DC Could Be Headed for a Reckoning with The Marvels and Aquaman 2

We all know the criticism that the MCU has come under during its rollout of Phases Four and Five. While the movies have been uneven in the past two years in terms of both box office and critical/audience reception—this year, the high-profile failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was followed by the buoyant success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—the Disney+ offerings have seen a consistent slide in interest and viewership, culminating in very low numbers for Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion.

Which kind of sucks for The Marvels since it’s related to both of those shows, as well as WandaVision and the first Captain Marvel film. The trailers heavily highlight the coming together of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Rambeau, and Khan as a new superhero team, which is a big risk considering that many people watching those trailers have probably never even seen Ms. Marvel and may not remember Monica Rambeau from her supporting role in WandaVision more than two and a half years ago.

That makes The Marvels perhaps even more dependent than usual on the diehard MCU fans coming out to see the movie, but it’s doubtful they can push it to the billion-dollar heights of Captain Marvel in 2019…. the problem comes in if they cannot push the sequel to even half that though. Captain Marvel had the benefit of being Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie, produced in the wake of Wonder Woman’s success two years earlier for Warner Bros., as well as arriving right between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. So interest in the MCU was at an all-time high.

The Marvels, by contrast, is following the disastrous Secret Invasion, which fans have decried as one of the MCU’s worst small-screen offerings to date, as well as Ms. Marvel, which few viewers watched even if those who did embraced it far more enthusiastically. There have also reportedly been more extensive than usual reshoots on the film (which began shooting back in late summer 2021), and the toxic, miserable incels who had their tiny knives out for Brie Larson the last time around may return in an effort to inflict some perceived PR damage on social media as well.

Could The Marvels be the MCU’s first outright flop? We doubt that’s the case, and we’d never bet against this juggernaut snatching a hit from the jaws of defeat, even in its recent weakened state. But it’s safe to say that The Marvels does not have the wind at its back, which will make going higher, further, and faster a considerable challenge this time. The question thus becomes not if it will see a smaller box office gross than Captain Marvel, but by how much will audience interest fall off between films.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Like The Marvels, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is following up a billion-dollar hit in 2018’s Aquaman. In contrast to most of the previous entries in the grimdark DCEU/Snyderverse canon, James Wan’s blockbuster was colorful, goofy, funny, and buoyed by the huge charisma of Jason Momoa, even if the movie was also noisy, bloated, and largely nonsensical from a narrative standpoint.