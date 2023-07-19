The Biggest Movies and TV Shows Delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2 after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to meet their reasonable terms during contract negotiations. This strike halted a number of film and television productions, although some continued until the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) was also forced to go on strike by the AMPTP after the studios failed to meet their reasonable terms, even after the negotiation deadline was extended to July 12.

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike July 14, and since then, a number of film and TV productions have been paused while we wait for the AMPTP to return to the table to negotiate in good faith. Given that sources close to the AMPTP recently said that they are willing to “break the WGA” and wait for them to essentially starve and become homeless before returning to the table, it doesn’t seem like either strike will end anytime soon.

While there are several thousand writers, actors, and crew members who are affected by this work stoppage, the strikes are necessary to ensure that studios and streaming services don’t continue to take advantage of the people who create the movies and TV shows we love and that they’re able to at least make a living wage for the hours they put into entertaining us. There are many productions that have been affected by the AMPTP’s greed, but here are the biggest movies and TV shows that have been paused.

TV Shows

Stranger Things 5

At the beginning of the writers’ strike, Stranger Things creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers announced via Twitter that production would not begin on the fifth and final season until a fair deal was reached with the AMPTP. Even though the brothers also serve as producers for the series, they acknowledged that writing doesn’t stop just because the scripts are finished. And they’re right! Any last-minute changes to location, dialogue, or anything else that’s written in the script while on set count as writing, and when you’re on set sometimes you realize that what’s written in the script doesn’t translate in the scene as well as you’d hoped. That’s why it’s important to let writers be involved on set (and why the WGA is fighting for more entry-level writers to get paid for time on set).