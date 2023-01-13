12 Marvel Character Appearances Cut from the MCU

The biggest that nearly came to be was the MCU debut of Thor’s brother, Balder the Brave. Elizabeth Olsen stunt actor CC Ice shared a behind-the-scenes shot of a wounded Balder (via Reddit), who was reportedly going to stab himself under the influence of Wanda.

The real kicker is that 007 was linked to the role, with artist Darell Warner sharing a series of watercolours showing a likeness of Daniel Craig to Instagram. Craig played up to the rumors on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, saying he’d “love” to star in a Marvel movie – watch out for Thor 5.

Morgan Stark – Avengers: Endgame

Thanks to the adorable Lexi Rabe playing Morgan Stark, it’s true that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter impacted Avengers: Endgame. Rabe wasn’t going to be the only one, with 13 Reason Why’s Katherine Langford supposed to play an older Morgan.

Originally, Langford was going to appear to Robert Downey Jr.‘s heroic Avengers head, saying hello to daddy dearest when he found himself in the same “metaphysical way station” Thanos saw a young Gamora in when he’d snapped his fingers.

As the MCU continues to tease the Young Avengers, Langford’s cut role as an older Morgan seemingly puts her out of the running for the mythical project. Instead, we’ll have to make do with that heart-wrenching, “I love you 3,000” goodbye.

Wonder Man – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn favourite Nathan Fillion was cut from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and safe to say, the story of Wonder Man is an odd one. Gunn has worked with Fillion on everything from Slither to The Suicide Squad, but a minor part as Simon Williams wasn’t meant to be.