Can a DCU The Authority Movie Actually Work?

But what purpose can The Authority really serve in a world where multiple seasons of The Boys exist? The ruthless satirical critique of superhero fiction that Ellis’ The Authority was can’t really work alongside a traditional superhero shared movie and TV universe meant to deliver blockbuster after blockbuster. Even if the intent is to do a serious, meaningful satire and critique of the genre, we may end with a shallow pretense of one, akin to the MCU’s handling of many heady questions. No matter how well-intentioned, it’s difficult for a cinematic Authority serving a traditional and commercial cinematic universe to escape the limitations placed upon it given the corporate and financial realities involved. Is this an interest in the ambitious questions posed by The Authority or merely the big, loud bombastic aestheticism of it? We’ve lived through over a decade of indulging in the latter, while only a handful of projects (The Boys, HBO’s Watchmen) have truly grasped the former.

In a lot of ways, the original purposes and aims of The Authority comic have now been taken up and fulfilled by The Boys, with both works being deeply British satirical critiques of Western ideas and capitalist imperium. It’s possible that The Authority no longer has the purpose or meaning it once did, and its niche is well covered and occupied. But perhaps the most recent major attempt at bridging The Authority and the DCU may prove instructive in this regard for DC movies.

Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin’s 2021 Superman and The Authority saw the Man of Steel assembling a new generation of superhumans to take up his mission, connecting The Authority right back to the root of the angry Superman they once sprung from. Save for the usage of Midnighter and Apollo, Morrison would largely create or utilize DCU analogues/stand-ins for this Authority roster, avoiding any existing continuity baggage. The whole comic operates as a sharp satirical reflection on the superhero idea, both where it had been, and where it is now, laying bare all the ways that Superman had failed and could have done more. But it also gets at how the classic Authority had failed, digging into how the concept itself was a specific product of its time and zeitgeist, outside of which it struggles. As Grant Morrison put it in told us in an interview:

“The Authority was great at the time, it was punk superheroes. But really it kind of trivialized world problems that then became bigger and bigger. So this was something different. This was, could we make an analog team that was like the Authority but wasn’t the original Warren Ellis, Mark Millar, Bryan Hitch, Frank Quitely Authority but took some of that attitude. It’s trying to capture that feeling but at the same time to interrogate it because it didn’t really work. A lot of what we hoped for, a lot of what the radical utopian left and the creative community hoped for didn’t really turn out the way we hoped or turned out in a way that yeah, that’s what we wanted but it was the bad guys who got it right.”

You can’t exactly expect a militaristic Western superpower to make the world better. It can be cathartic and satisfying as a fantasy to read. Ultraviolent supergods can’t save us or make us a better world. Only we can do that, together in unity and solidarity. Playing Superman (and thus the superhero) as symbol and metaphor as opposed to the pseudo-realist approach of The Authority comics, Morrison leaned into the unreality and implausibility of the whole superhero enterprise. Veering away from the troubling imperialist figures, they pushed the superhero into inspiring figures of absurdity. More a critical essay than a story, Superman and The Authority currently stands as Morrison’s final word on DC, and the book is a fun trek through the history of thought on the superhero idea.



This, of course, does not play as well on screen or work for a traditional superhero cinematic universe of the sort that WB and its new chief David Zaslav are looking for. Which complicates things for DC Studios. The ideal adaptation of The Authority, if you were really dead set on doing it, would, of course, be a standalone HBO TV series, akin to Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen, a critical work of commentary on superhero fiction that could operate on its own, in its own bubble, without the weight of the shared universe. It’s largely why The Boys also works, as a singular show exploring the humanity of the regular people who live in a world of men masquerading as gods.

Gunn and Safran’s vision of the DCU is one of variety. You have the classical heroes like Batman and Superman, but you also have Green Lantern and Wonder Woman mythologies re-worked in the vein of modern prestige dramas like True Detective (with Lanterns) and Game of Thrones (Paradise Lost) respectively. Swamp Thing is intended to play to a proper horror niche, while Creature Commandos looks to be leaning more towards a horror action/comedy set-up. Booster Gold lends itself to comedy most readily above all others as well, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow occupies the space opera role traditionally slotted for Green Lantern. And while Waller will further explore the villainous world of DC, granting it its unique place, the intent with The Authority seems to be to place it squarely amidst all of these as counter-programming, a contrast to the ethos of both the classical heroic figures and the villainous bastards of DC. They’re not the weirdos and freaks to the side, happy to do their thing. No, instead they’re the freaks who bring the thunder and lightning and make some noise.