Lord of the Rings: The Many Ways Tolkien Songs Have Shown Up in Movies, TV, and More

The other songs directly inspired by Tolkien’s work keep a lot of the lyrics, but are re-styled to fit into the conventions of modern musical theatre. So although “The Road Goes On” is suitably upbeat and “Lament for Moria” mournful, both feel like fairly typical stage musical numbers that just happen to have Tolkien’s lyrics attached to them. That’s a sensible decision for the medium, but it makes them feel less like the songs as described in the books.

Ralph Bakshi’s 1978 animated The Lord of the Rings (which was supposed to be Part 1 of 2 and stops abruptly at the conclusion of the Battle of Helm’s Deep) includes very few Tolkien songs at all. The only major song to appear in it (bits and pieces of humming or Orc chanting aside) is “The Man in the Moon.” This pretty accurately reflects Tolkien’s description, with a bright and simple tune that everyone in the pub can clap along to. But in general, Bakshi was not interested in including Tolkien’s music in his adaptation, and Bilbo speaks poems rather than singing in Rivendell. Bakshi apparently “growled” to The New York Times in 1977 that the film “is not going to have any song for the sake of a record album,” seemingly a dig at the much more musical animated film of The Hobbit directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass and made for television that same year.

For a long time, many book fans’ favorite adaptation of The Lord of the Rings was the 1981 26-episode BBC Radio 4 dramatization, written by Brian Sibley and Michael Bakewell, with music by Stephen Oliver. This version includes several of Tolkien’s songs set to music, some of which feel closer to what is described in the books than others. “O! Elbereth Gilthoniel” sounds almost early modern (the period roughly between 1500 and 1800) in its influence, as if the Elves are English Tudor Kings and Queens. Some of the hobbits’ walking songs are a little bit plodding and mournful, but some are done very effectively. Bill Nighy as Sam singing a simple song without accompaniment to keep himself going in an Orc watchtower in Mordor is hauntingly beautiful.

The most effective use of one of Tolkien’s songs in the radio version is the “Ballad of the Mounds of Mundbrg.” Faced with the challenge of how to dramatize a battle scene on the radio, the writers made use of one of Tolkien’s songs from the book, which he said was written by a Rohirrim singer after the battle and which describes the deaths of several Rohirrim warriors, including Théoden. The song, which is composed to sound like a poetic ballad, with a rhythmic, chanting tone, was interspersed with battle sound effects and dialogue from the characters, so that the audience can follow what’s happening in the battle, as well as giving the scene a richer feel than having people just listen to sword-clashing sound effects for several minutes. It’s a really clever idea, and it’s also a very book-accurate adaptation of Tolkien’s song.

The Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings trilogy did not include very many of Tolkien’s songs, and all three of the songs that closed out the films were original compositions. But it did include a few of them, as well as some recited as poems rather than being set to music, like Théoden’s (Bernard Hill) recitation of the song “chanted” by Aragorn in the book, “Where now the horse and the rider?”

The songs that are the closest to their book counterparts are the hobbits’ songs – Merry and Pippin’s drinking song, Bilbo’s “The Road Goes Ever On,” and Pippin’s “The Edge of Night.” The lyrics to “The Edge of Night” come from a hobbit walking song that appears early in the book. However, the song is transposed to a much later scene, in Minas Tirith on the brink of war. The tune, performed by Billy Boyd as Pippin, is more mournful and elegiac than the setting of Tolkien’s original suggests, and the more comedic or homely parts of the song, like the last lines “And then to bed! And then to bed!” have been left out. Merry and Pippin’s song has been moved and is sung by Merry with Pippin, rather than Sam, but is otherwise very close to Tolkien’s tone for the song in the book. “The Road Goes Ever On” feels even more like the book’s description of the song Bilbo sings “softly” to himself as he walks away from Gandalf after his disappearance at his birthday party.