Lord of the Rings Movie Moments That Didn’t Happen in the Books

Thus, the new prologue was born, narrated beautifully by Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel. The sequence introduces all the main races of Middle-earth before thrusting us into an epic battle between good and evil, and then showing us the tragedy of Isildur and the Ringbearers that followed. It’s an amazing seven-minute sequence that covers an impressive amount of information while also serving as somewhat of an overture for Howard Shore’s score, which builds the somber mood throughout. While some might think it’s a huge exposition dump, the prologue is still a great showcase of the richness of Middle-earth’s lore without bogging things down.

Bilbo’s Corruption

Bilbo has carried this ring full of dark magic for years when the story begins and it’s had a clear effect on him. Like in the movie, Tolkien’s writing sees Bilbo reluctant to give up the ring at first. But while it has prolonged his life, he admits in the book (and in the movie) that the ring has left him feeling stretched thin. Understanding how dangerous the power of the object truly is, Bilbo leaves the ring to Frodo despite trying to leave the Shire with it at first.

This same conflict is presented on screen, but there is an additional scene that provides some context as to what the one ring can actually do, as Bilbo lashes out at Frodo when seeing his precious ring strung round Frodo’s neck, showing how the ring can corrupt even a good-natured Hobbit. In the genuinely scary sequence, Sir Ian Holm’s face morphs into a creature not too dissimilar to Gollum. It’s a great visual representation of the danger of the trinket, and a deft bit of foreshadowing for the struggle that Frodo will eventually face as well. The scene ties several character arcs together in such a simple but terrifying way.

The Merry and Pippin Coincidence

Merry and Pippin’s involvement in the Fellowship was something of a coincidence on the screen, but in the original Tolkien, Frodo and Sam leave the Shire with Pippin from the start, before meeting Merry on the way to Bucklebury Ferry. Although Frodo lies to them about his true quest, telling them he needs their help moving to Crickhollow, Merry and Pippin admit they know about the ring and want to accompany him on his journey. That’s not quite how it happens in the movie.

Merry and Pippin essentially stumble upon Frodo and Sam in the Peter Jackson version, after getting up to mischief stealing from a local farmer. They are swept up in the journey and at no point is it truly questioned whether they should continue, with their escape from the farmer landing them in far bigger trouble when the Nazgul show up. Their involvement in the movie, then, is a matter of fate, but Pippin and Merry don’t back down once it’s time to head over to Mordor, either.

Arwen vs. the Ringwraiths

The Fellowship of the Ring might feature a very similar horse chase that sees Frodo escape on the back of a white stallion with the help of some newfound allies as the Ringwraiths give chase, but there is a key difference. It is an Elf named Glorfindel who saves the Hobbits in the book, but for the film, Jackson chose to give this action scene to a completely different Elf. Indeed, it’s Arwen who saves Frodo in the movie, outracing the Black Riders to Rivendell before the Hobbit succumbs to his injuries.