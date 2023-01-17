Lord of the Rings: Saruman the Red and the Weirdest Choices in the Animated Movies

Sam has exaggerated characteristics (his nose and chin, for example), and missing teeth, and his body shape is slightly different to the other Hobbits. Voice actor Michael Scholes is using the same broadly West Country British accent as Sean Astin did in the live-action films, but while Astin simply spoke normally in that accent, like a person from Bristol or Devon does, Scholes adds an element of exaggeration to his performance, reading his lines like some kind of comedy character, and both script and performance combine to make Sam seem rather stupid.

There’s a moment when Aragorn is telling the Hobbits the story of Beren and Lúthien. As Aragorn explains that they were lovers, Sam puts his hand on Frodo’s shoulder and the two of them share a look. It’s presumably meant to be a sweet and romantic moment, an interpretation of their relationship that might not have been quite what Tolkien had in mind but that is entirely reasonable based on the text, and is popular with a lot of fans (Sir Ian McKellen talks about the importance of physical contact between Frodo and Sam to gay fans in the DVD extras on The Fellowship of the Ring). But Sam’s characterization as a bumbling comedic fool and his distinctive character design make it look comical and silly instead – he and Frodo are such different characters, they don’t seem compatible in this version.

Saruman the White Is Wearing Red

Saruman the White, Gandalf the Grey, Radagast the Brown. The costume choices would seem fairly obvious here. But no – Bakshi’s Saruman is wearing a bright red robe over a purple-ish long tunic.

This seems to be another attempt to be book-accurate in a way that isn’t possible in this style of animation, or indeed on a movie screen at all. In the book, when Gandalf is telling everyone at Rivendell what happened to him that delayed him, he says that Saruman claimed that he is now Saruman of Many Colors. “I looked then,” Gandalf says, “and saw that his robes, which had seemed white, were not so, but were woven of all colors, and if he moved they shimmered and changed hue so that the eye was bewildered. ‘I liked white better,’ I said.”

But the animated Saruman isn’t wearing a translucent, rainbow-colored gown, nor is he wearing many colors. He is wearing red with a purple-ish tunic underneath. And the statement doesn’t mean very much when he has barely been introduced as Saruman the White. Ultimately, in a screen adaptation, it really makes more sense to simply put Saruman in white and skip that particular line from the book.

Boromir Is a Viking

Boromir comes from Gondor, and there are some superficial similarities between Gondor and medieval Viking cultures. The crown of Gondor has wings on it, like the Valkyries’ headgear, and their Númenorean ancestors were sea-going people who used ship burials for their dead. Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli give Boromir a ship burial in The Two Towers, though that has more to do with their need to chase the Orcs who have captured Merry and Pippin without stopping to dig a grave.