How Tolkien and Lord of the Rings Inspired Game of Thrones

The Silmarillion is the history – or, perhaps, mythology – of the First Age of Middle-earth. Tolkien had been creating this mythology long before he wrote The Hobbit. It had all started with his story of Beren and Lúthien, inspired by his own meeting with his wife Edith, and with his love of invented languages, and grew from there, with The Hobbit being put into the same invented universe only after it had been mostly written. He had been trying to write up The Silmarillion for publication for years, and was still working on it only a few weeks before his death in 1973. It was finally compiled, edited and published four years later by his son and literary executor Christopher Tolkien.

The Silmarillion, like Fire & Blood, is an imaginary history of an invented world going back to a time before the main story takes place. Although Tolkien did not go as far as Martin in constructing it just like a history book, it does read like one. And although he does not include specific contradictory primary sources like Martin’s jester Mushroom and cleric Septon Eustace, he does imply that this is a written version of a collection of oral histories, using phrases like “it is said among the Elves that…”, or “it was said afterwards among the Eldar that…” More of his unfinished notes, drafts, and stories about Middle-earth, also edited by Christopher, were published in 1980 as Unfinished Tales, and this does introduce contradictory versions of the same story, as Tolkien changed his mind all the time and no two drafts were ever quite the same. It’s easy to see why Martin calls Fire & Blood “The GRRMarillion”.

Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones Have Recurring Themes

There are other recurring themes in Martin’s stories that draw on Tolkien as well. Martin told Dan Jones that he “followed the template of Tolkien” in developing the plot of the story of A Game of Thrones, starting with everyone except Daenerys in Winterfell and then spreading them all out across his invented world, just as The Lord of the Rings starts in the Shire and then spreads its characters out across Middle-earth.

Both stories also deal with war and trauma in remarkably similar ways despite the very different experiences of their writers. Tolkien was a veteran of the First World War who had suffered trench fever while on active service and lost many friends and comrades, and his son Christopher served with the RAF and World War Two. Martin was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War (though he has said he would have fought the Nazis in World War Two had he been alive – it was the specific war he objected to) and did alternative service with Volunteers in Service to America. Both, from their different perspectives, write about the horrors of war.

Interestingly, Martin writes in much more gory detail about battles and injuries than Tolkien does. But both write about trauma. Frodo is clearly traumatized by his experiences in the War of the Ring, as well as suffering from ongoing physical pain from the old injury to his shoulder from Weathertop, and that is partly why he chooses to leave Middle-earth all together at the end of The Lord of the Rings. Martin’s characters display a tendency to try to take on new identities, to deal with the trauma they have experienced. Theon has the identity of Reek forced on him by Ramsey Bolton, Sansa (in the books) is encouraged to take on the identity of Alayne Stone by Littlefinger, but Arya, who has already been in disguise since her father’s death, seeks out the Faceless Men herself, who encourage her to abandon her identity and personality entirely. All three are dealing with immense trauma, and the process of coming back to themselves and their own identities will presumably be part of how they deal with that trauma in the last two books of the series.

Even, somewhat surprisingly, Martin’s favorite recurring theme of incest appears in Tolkien as well. In Tolkien’s story of Túrin Turambar, first told in The Silmarillion and later expanded into The Children of Húrin, the hero Túrin accidentally marries his sister Nienor without realizing she is his sister. We should admit that this probably has more to do with both authors being inspired by the same medieval legends, especially Thomas Malory’s 15th century Le Morte d’Arthur, in which King Arthur sleeps with his half-sister Morgause and fathers Mordred without realizing she is his sister, rather than Martin taking this theme from Tolkien. Tolkien’s Túrin also takes inspiration from mythological characters like the ancient Greek Oedipus, and the fact that, like Oedipus and Arthur, the incest is accidental is central to Tolkien’s story, unlike the repeated, deliberate, and enthusiastic incestuous relationships of many of Martin’s characters. If Martin’s books follow a similar trajectory to the TV adaptation, though, we may see a more Tolkien-esque example of incest, assuming that as in the show Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen sleep together before finding out that they are, in fact, aunt and nephew.