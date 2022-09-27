Deadpool 3 Was Always Destined to Star Hugh Jackman

It’s what fans have always wanted to hear, especially now that Deadpool is in the MCU, but it always seemed like a pipe dream after Jackman hung up his claws with such finality in Logan (2017). Not that this has ever deterred Reynolds. Ever since the first scene in 2016’s Deadpool, a film that went into production after they knew Jackman was retiring from the role, Reynolds has made it his personal mission, his higher calling, nay his destiny to bring Jackman back at least “one more time.” Here are all the times Deadpool and Wolverine’s paths have almost crossed.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Teasing Jackman from the Jump in Deadpool 1

Among the very first few lines of dialogue in Deadpool (2016) is a bit in service to gently mocking Hugh Jackman, who would not be appearing in this movie. The gag also sets up that Deadpool/Ryan Reynolds are desperate to share the screen with Logan for real (the abomination appears in X-Men Origins: Wolverine does not count).

“Hello~ Deadpool says when breaking the fourth wall to talk to the camera. “I know right?! Who’s balls did I have to fondle to get my very own movie? I can’t tell you but it does rhyme with Pull-verine. And let me tell you, he’s got a nice pair of smooth criminals down under.” Saying the last bit of that line with a truly awful Australian accent, Reynolds is tweaking Jackman, who at the time was the biggest name and star of the X-Men movie franchise, while also crediting him for helping make an extended X-Men shared universe possible.

Smuggling Jackman’s Likeness into the First Deadpool

Before the 2016 superhero movie was released, Reynolds teased followers online that Jackman would be making an appearance of sorts in the first Wade Wilson superhero movie. And he wasn’t entirely lying.

At the end of the film, after the bad guy has been defeated and Deadpool has saved his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), she finally removes his mask to see what his face has become… and finds a paper cutout of a Hugh Jackman photograph stapled to his forehead.

Hugh Jackman Strikes Back

It’s worth noting that all of the above ribbing was in good humor. And in case folks thought otherwise, Jackman made that clear by firing back at Reynolds with this Instagram post after the Deadpool’s release.