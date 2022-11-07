Enola Holmes 3: Where Could the Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Go Next?

Our Dear Dr. Watson

A good place to start is with how the post-credits scene teased fans: the introduction of Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson. In what’s a bit of clever misdirection, the final scene of Enola Holmes 2 centers on Sherlock preparing for his tea time appointment with Enola, who he’d recently invited to live with him at 221B Baker Street and become his partner in criminal detection. Enola politely declined, of course, wanting to be her own woman. However, she did use the opportunity of a thawing relationship with her brother to play matchmaker, setting him up to meet Dr. Watson as a prospective flatmate.

The rest, my dear Watson, is history. It’s also a great setup for adventures to come. For starters, the casting of Patel (Yesterday, Tenet) provides a decidedly different perspective on Watson, the wearied war hero from colonial India. Now, Watson is of Indian descent himself. Exploring that in a mystery that interconnects with the British Empire’s (mis)adventures on foreign soil could give a different perspective on the Victorian Age’s most popular heroes. This feels apiece with themes in the first two Enola Holmes films.

Also while the second movie largely ignored Springer’s source material novels, it should be noted the mystery of the author’s third Enola book, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, centers on the disappearance of Dr. Watson. As it turns out, Sherlock’s companion has been kidnapped and committed to a mental asylum. The game’s afoot!

Enola vs. Moriarty

Still, these are Enola Holmes mysteries, not Sherlock ones. So what about Enola’s own adventure… and perhaps her own nemesis? Enola Holmes 2 surprised viewers when kindly Ms. Mira Troy (Sharon Duncan-Brewster of Dune fame) was revealed to actually be the emerging Prince of Crime, Moriarty. Or perhaps that should be princess?

As a Black English woman living at the tail-end of the 19th century, no one suspects the taciturn Ms. Troy, consigned by society to a subservient position and living, of also being a criminal mastermind. This is their folly, but not Enola’s. She sees the contempt hidden behind Ms. Troy’s smile for her “betters.” But she also saw some level of admiration from the evil genius at the end of the movie. Moriarty reveals herself to be a bit of an egomaniac, like previous incarnations. But she also concedes Enola and Sherlock were worthy adversaries with whom she had some fun.

Who says the party needs to stop? Now that Moriarty is unmasked, her inevitable escape poses a chance for her and Enola to match wits out in the open.